A Real ambassador announces the arrival of Mbappé

PSG Mercato: Despite his mother’s trip to Doha, Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris SG for the real Madrid. An official voice announces it.

PSG Mercato: The Kylian Mbappé clan in Qatar, Spain panics

This Friday, several concordant sources confirm the presence of several members of Kylian Mbappé’s family in Doha. As the 23-year-old striker comes to the end of his contract on June 30, his mother Fayza Lamari went to listen to the Emir of Qatar, owner of Paris Saint-Germain, who absolutely wants to keep the player. The famous Spanish show The Chiringuito has also broadcast images of the Mbappé clan in the Qatari capital.

According to The Teamseveral meetings are scheduled with Qatari leaders to discuss the future of the 2018 world champion. Especially since the player’s lawyer should in turn fly to Doha very soon. “In Doha, discussions have taken place in recent days regarding the future of Neymar Jr’s partner. Optimism is still on the side of PSG, on a short extension of their striker”, explains RMC Sport. The trend therefore seems to be turning well in this case, but in Madrid the general instruction remains serenity.

PSG Mercato: Roberto Carlos kills the suspense

As negotiations intensify in Doha, Kylian Mbappe would have already decided for his future. Indeed, despite the insistence of the Emir of Qatar with all his fabulous offers, the 2018 world champion would have decided not to renew his commitment with Paris Saint-Germain in order to continue his career at Real Madrid.

Questioned by a young spectator, Wednesday, during the match against Osasuna, robert carlosformer defender of Real (1996 and 2007) and now the club’s ambassador, announced the arrival of the native of Bondy next season. “Mbappé que?” (“what do you say about Mbappé?”). “Mbappé viene” (“Mbappé comes”), answers Roberto Carlos. For The Sextathe former teammate of Zinedine Zidane is very close to the management of the Merengues and would have been made aware of the latest elements of this file. His statement would therefore not be trivial, even if the mother of number 7 of Paris SG denies any agreement with Florentino Pérez.