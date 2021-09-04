a real boss at the launch of her new brand!

Kendall Jenner sported a real boss look at the launch of 818 its new brand of tequila. Yesterday afternoon, the 25-year-old model arrived at the Mel e Rose store in Los Angeles, where she presented her line of bottles, wearing a white suit – boyfriend jeans and white long-sleeved top – with a navy blue vest with a lot of “818 “And patch with” Kenny “written on it. An exclusive piece created specifically for the event. To complete the look a pair of black sunglasses and the legendary Converse. A warm crowd of fans, who flocked especially for her, welcomed her.

Its new line includes three different types of tequila: Blanco, Anejo and Reposado, all three made from agave plants grown in Jalisco in Mexico. When Kendall announced his new business in February, he said he had spent four years researching the tastiest tequila on the market. And here yesterday the model’s dream came true. A great success for the supermodel who thus expands her business. But there was no lack of criticism.

While many praised Kendall’s entrepreneurial spirit, some accused her of cultural appropriation, calling her a colonizer. The production and sale of tequila is considered a great Mexican tradition, the companies that produce it are often family-owned and tequila is also one of the main livelihoods in many areas of the country.

“On Kendall’s part there was a lack of respect for the culture of Mexico – bartender Lucas Assis said weeks ago to Yahoo Life – She didn’t even know how to properly drink tequila! Using the culture and history of Mexico for nothing but capital gain is the appropriation of culture“. Despite the criticisms, there have been numerous celebrieties who have supported the launch of 818, advertising it on instagram. Among them: Amy Schumer, Sara Foster and Lauren Perez.