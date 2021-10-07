a (real) extended and happy family



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the return of “Bennifer”. The long love story

There love story between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez it’s making the whole world dream, and it’s not an exaggeration. The couple has always been much loved, ever since their first engagement: their breakup had broken the hearts of many fans. Since they got back together, they have taught us so many teachings: that love (when it is true) can come back as strong as before, if not stronger. Besides, being an extended and happy family is entirely possible.

Jennifer Lopez had children from previous relationships, as did Ben Affleck. Yet, they are close-knit, close, they are trying to find their own personal order as a family. It is never easy to create a bond when there are stories behind us, ghosts of love that can come back at any moment. For the Bennifer 2.0, however, it seems that things are going great: there is no obstacle to their future, only plans of love and incredible happiness.

Ben Affleck is getting serious, compared to the past: the first cause of rupture between the two was due to his unwillingness to commit, to build a family, to get married. Now the times are more ripe, and the actor was seen bonding with J.Lo’s children. The couple organized a trip together first, and then Ben went to Universal CityWalk in California with his children Seraphina and Samuel, as well as Jennifer’s daughter Emme. Only Ben’s eldest daughter, Violet, and Max, from Lopez, were missing.

Ben, Seraphina, Samuel and Emme had a very nice day, eating Wetzel Pretzel, sporting a casual look and having fun. They appeared to be very close and close-knit, and it’s really nice to see how you can manage to be an extended family, while not sharing blood ties. A valuable lesson for us, but not only: an opportunity for Ben and Jennifer to live fully, without drama or problems.

From the moment Jennifer Lopez announced the breakup of her engagement with Alex Rodriguez, there was a real escalation of emotions. THE first sightings with Ben, the revelations of the paparazzi, the insiders who made statements to Page Six And People. The happiness of Jen, but above all the beauty of a flame that has ignited stronger than ever. For the moment, the couple also stands thinking about living together, the next step to officially meet again.