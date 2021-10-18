“A real rude. And he also boasted …”, very heavy accusations – Libero Quotidiano





Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks have been guests on television’s What’s the weather like to present the film The Post. We are in 2018. And something happened there that he didn’t like at all Maria Pia Di Meo, the historical voice actress of the American actress: “They said beautiful things about me and Angelo Maggi and he not only did not mention us but also boasted a bit snobbishly that he had seen the film in the original language. I wanted to write an open letter to newspapers to say how rude he was, but then I preferred to let it go “.





So the voice actress of Streep, but also of Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, by Julie Andrews by Mary Poppins, by Julie Christie by Doctor Zhivago, by Tippi Hedren by The Birds, by Sue Lyon by Lolita, by Ursula Andress by 007 License to Kill, by Mia Farrow by Rosemary’s baby and by Jane Fonda of Barbarella. Since 1978, the year of Il Cacciatore, she is the voice of Meryl Streep, who from Fabio Fazio, said guest in 2018, “I would very much like to have Maria Pia’s voice, so warm, wonderful”.





Alla Di Meo's behavior did not go down: "Fabio Fazio boasted with a snobbish air that he had seen the film in the original language. I would have liked to write a letter to the newspapers to say how rude he was, but then I gave up", he says. in an interview with Newspaper in which he retraces his long career.

