a reality for patients with abdominal aneurysm in Puerto Rico

The procedure was performed by the team of surgeons from the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce.

Dr. Rafael during surgery. Photos: Provided by the team of the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Dr. Rafael Santini, vascular surgeon of the San Lucas de Ponce Episcopal Centerrevealed to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health the details of an unprecedented procedure in which they used a special graft to repair a pararenal aneurysm in two patients.

“We do preoperative planning, holes are made in the mesh so as not to cover the blood vessels, before touching the patient we work for two hours so that the mesh fits the patient. After that we continue with a process that lasts between four to six, it is a complex procedure that includes the blood vessels of the abdominal aorta”, she detailed.

He clarified that, although this mechanism already existed in Puerto Rico, what is new is the technique that was used for the first time, with which they hope to continue saving lives and giving patients who do not have the resources to leave the island the opportunity.

“Endovascular surgery is the procedure we work with now, where a procedure is performed on the patient’s groin without an incision. The importance of this type of treatment is that it has been proven, in multiple studies, that the risks of complications are lower in contrast to open surgery”, she emphasized.

In Puerto Rico, as pointed out by the doctor, minimally invasive surgeries have made it possible for patients to obtain optimal results, without the need to be exposed to complications from conventional surgeries.

He emphasized that not all patients are candidates for this type of intervention, since there are anatomical factors that must be evaluated for the patient to be successful, even Dr. Santini said that many young patients have better results with open surgery, “so such that it is about the type of patient and what is determined after the studies”.

The specialist indicated that this procedure is a safe and effective method to treat juxtarenal aortic aneurysms in patients who are considered unsuitable for open surgical repair.

These grafts are tailored to the patient and typically require 6-12 weeks to manufacture. Therefore, patients presenting with symptomatic and ruptured juxtarenal aortic aneurysms would not be eligible for these techniques without an ‘out-of-the-box’ option.

Medical team during the procedure. Photos: Provided by the team of the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Medical team preparing the equipment for surgery. Photos: Provided by the team of the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Medical team during the procedure. Photos: Provided by the team of the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Medical equipment used in the surgical process. Photos: Provided by the team of the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Medical equipment used in the surgical process. Photos: Provided by the team of the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Medical equipment used in the surgical process. Photos: Provided by the team of the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Medical team during the procedure. Photos: Provided by the team of the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Primary diagnostic process

The doctor emphasized that the screening should be carried out on male smokers between 65 and 75 years of age, since the incidence of this population reaches 3 percent, “for this reason, the studies must be carried out, because it has been proven that these evaluations at time they achieve positive results.”

The preferred study is an abdominal ultrasound focused on the aortic vein for the aforementioned population. If that study comes out negative, there is no need to follow up, but if it comes out positive, the next step will depend on the size of the vein.

“When the size exceeds 5.5 centimeters, close monitoring and appropriate treatment are recommended. Not only the size is an indication for surgery, but also other aspects of the patient, which would be a candidate for surgery”.

He clarified that the primary physician can consult the screening guidelines, which specify the steps to follow to obtain information on how the patient is and detect this health problem in time.

Definition of the disease

Abdominal aneurysm is the enlargement of a blood vessel, which occurs in some patients due to different risk factors, such as being a man over 65 years of age, smoking and having patients with artery diseases, according to the specialist.

“The abdominal aneurysm is a serious problem because it is silent, and when it presents symptoms it is because it is already very advanced, in fact, most of them are because the aneurysm has burst and mortality in these patients is almost imminent,” he said.

For this reason, he emphasized the importance of doing an abdominal examination in the patient, where a mass could be detected, which would indicate that there is an aneurysm present, “where one must act quickly,” he concluded.