a reason to be vigilant

Despite the volatility of the bitcoin (BTC) price and its failure to overcome the strong resistance established at $48,000, the tokens of the metaverse continue to attract the attention of investors and major global brands.

In a recent analysis of the cryptocurrency market, experienced VR Soldier analyst Kyle Portman said that this could be the ideal time to accumulate some of the top cryptocurrencies in the metaverse and that they could, in the near future, print huge valuations like the broad crypto asset market, which is regaining its bullish momentum.

“With hundreds of Metaverse cryptocurrencies on the market, it can be difficult for new traders to determine which projects are real and which have long-term potential. There are dozens of meme coins and Metaverse projects coming out every day, and most of them work. due to market hype with no real utility. I have selected three metaverse cryptocurrencies that I believe could see a significant price explosion in 2022 and are worth keeping an eye on,” he said.

WAX

The first cryptocurrency on the analyst’s list is WAX, a project that launched in December 2017 and is also known as The Worldwide Asset Exchange. WAX features some of the most popular games on the market by users, including Farmers World, Alien World, and Splinterlands, among others.

“What makes WAX unique and perfect for dApps and metaverse is its PoS mechanism that makes transaction fees obsolete. Blockchain uses resource tokens called CPU, RAM, and NET to facilitate transactions, and users can obtain these resources by staking WAXP, the main utility asset. This means that users continually generate the resources needed to transact and can always withdraw their WAXP tokens to get their money back for any fees spent on the transaction.”

RACA

Another cryptocurrency on the analyst’s list is Radio Caca (RACA), launched in August 2021, it is a metaverse token coordinated by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

To justify his choice, the analyst pointed out that Radio Caca has a blockchain-based game called Metamon, which is played in a game-to-win style and in which users must buy a Metamon Egg from Radio’s official NFT market. Poop to start playing and earn rewards.

“Radio Caca’s main utility asset is RACA, with ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions on the Ethereum and BNB chains. RACA is used as the main asset to interact with the USM Metaverse, participate in its in-game economy to earn , participating in DAO governance, etc. At its current market capitalization, RACA may see significant growth as the team continues to expand its Metaverse ecosystem,” he noted.

Alien Worlds (TLM)

Closing the list, Portman talked about Alien Worlds, which was released in April 2021 and ranks among the metaverse games in the cryptocurrency market to watch, with over 200,000 active users. Alien Worlds is an NFT-based game built on the WAX ​​blockchain and integrated with BNB chains.

The game is theoretically free to play and revolves around Trilium Token Mining (TLM) which can be done in a number of ways in the game and there are two main ways to earn Trilium in Alien Worlds.

“We highly recommend keeping up with Alien Worlds and giving the game a try, as users receive a free NFT shovel simply for creating an account. While the TLM you can mine is negligible, it will give you an idea of ​​how NFT based on metaverse game. Alien World is currently grossly undervalued with a market cap of $122 million. TLM could quickly explode in value in 2022 when the cryptocurrency market recovers,” he stressed.

Rodrix Digital is a presenter and youtuber of Brazilian origin. He is a promoter of topics related to cryptocurrencies, blockchain, DeFi and fintech.

Disclaimer: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

