a record 2021 and many news for 2022

In an increasingly competitive market scenario, Alfa Romeo records an extraordinary 2021 with a growing trend on all the main indicators. For the third consecutive year, Stelvio is at the top of the D-SUV reference segment. The market continues to reward the first SUV in the brand’s more than 100-year history, which expresses full driving emotion, maximum performance and sporty style.

These are the peculiarities of the more authentic “Alfa spirit”, in the guise of the sport utility that has revolutionized the segment, conquering its leadership: almost one in two Italians who want to drive a D-SUV segment model with a heat engine chooses Stelvio. Alfa Romeo Giulia, on the other hand, is another successful car from the House, the first ever among the non-hybrid sedans in the D segment, and first also in the premium cluster, with an increase in share almost double compared to 2020.

The exclusive Giulia GTA immediately sold out

Alfa Romeo also records the historic sold out of Giulia GTA and GTAm: all the exclusive units planned are in the hands of 500 enthusiasts today. The performance icon and the most powerful car ever produced by the Biscione, has thus completed his career as a collector’s car. The company has registered an international commercial success, which has seen customers come from all over the world, with a large representation from China, Japan and Australia. The two models were able to boast titles such as Auto Zeitung’s “SUV of the Year” and Auto Motor und Sport’s “Autonis Design Award”, and Giulia achieved an unrepeatable hat-trick in November in the illustrious magazine’s “Sport Auto Awards”. specialized Sports Auto with GTA, Quadrifoglio and Veloce.

Best car for executives: another Alfa Romeo leadership

The title of “Best executive car” awarded to Stelvio (already multiple award-winning) during the Mission Fleet Awards is also very important: the SUV boasts great appeal in companies, and won for style and sportiness, but also for technological aspects. . It also prevails in the B2B market, among the D-SUVs of every power supply, where almost one in 4 cars sold is Stelvio, while Giulia boasts the leadership among the combustion engine D-sedans, in which almost one model out of 3 sold is a Giulia, with a further increase compared to 2020. After all, the company car benefit continues to represent a distinctive trait for middle and high management: the car arouses passion.

Alfa Romeo meets the needs of this strategic sector, with a range that is always in line with the spirit of the brand and with specific versions designed for the corporate customer. And in fact it is no coincidence that the most virtuous diesel engines are still the best sellers for business customers, and internal combustion engines contribute considerably to the fleet market, both for purchase and for hire, to respond to requests for high mileage. In order to best meet the needs of this strategic sector, the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio ranges offer efficient powertrains and specific versions designed for the corporate customer.

In short, 2021 was an exceptional year for Alfa Romeo, ending with a growing trend on all the main indicators. This is the best omen for a 2022 that will be full of important news.