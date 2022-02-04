A record 2021 for Bibanca: net profit of 24 million euros

SASSARI. 2021 was a record year for Bibanca: the Board of Directors today approved the preliminary results of the financial statements as at 31 December last, which closed with a net profit of 24 million euros, or an increase of 76.4 % compared to 2020 (13.6 million). A figure that represents the best result recorded since 1993, the year of the birth of Banca di Sassari.

“Our development project aims to be a more complex challenge than the pursuit of a good annual result – declares the President Mario Mariani – we aim for growth that is sustainable over time, an essential goal that we have committed together with the Board of Directors. to decline in all the bank’s strategic choices: in the credit supply chain we adopt a prudent and responsible approach; in the HR field we value diversity and equal opportunities, we promote inclusion and we bet on talents, giving them the opportunity to return to Sardinia after professional experiences off the island; we are constantly looking for new technological solutions to improve operational efficiency and to reduce the environmental impact of our business, for example with the transition to recycled PVC for payment cards, with the photovoltaic system and with the purchase of electric company cars . All this translates into a sustainable economy, which benefits the company, the BPER Group and, above all, the area where Bibanca has its roots. “

“2021 taught us to transform every occasion into opportunity, to make uncertainty a certainty, becoming concretely flexible – adds Diego Rossi, General Manager – Through smart working, remote relationships, meets instead of meetings, we have protected ourselves and our loved ones, business continuity and customer relationships. And above all we thought and worked as a team because reaching out suddenly became more necessary and therefore natural. Italians and Group customers, old and new, have limited the use of cash by using, today more than ever, digital cards and payments and reducing the gap compared to the rest of Europe: we have tried to guarantee system stability and protection against the intensification of fraud. Finally, we continued to provide credit in a sustainable way, with the belief that helping clients realize their projects also means protecting them from the risk of over-indebtedness. The results of 2021 fill us with pride and, above all, with enthusiasm and responsibility towards our next goals: simple, digital, inclusive and sustainable “.

Loan disbursements exceeded 900 million, an increase of 66.6% compared to 2020, bringing the stock of loans to customers to 1.9 billion (+ 32.0% compared to 2020). Other data testify to the good performance of 2021. The interest margin and the brokerage margin improved significantly compared to 2020, reaching respectively 59.7 million (+ 23.7%) and 96.7 million (+ 45.4%) . Operating costs amounted to 54.5 million, up by 36.1% also due to the increase in personnel expenses due to the recruiting campaign implemented by the Bank and which led to the hiring of 42 people.

The gross profit recorded was 37.7 million and shows an increase of 84.6% compared to the result of 2020. The Roe stood at 7.7% (4.6% in 2020) and the Rorac at 48.2% (29.8% in 2020). The NPE gross ratio improved, equal to 2.2% (it was 3.4% at 31 December 2020). The ratio of gross non-performing loans to total loans was very contained, which stopped at 0.5%, down compared to last year (0.6%). The ratio of net impaired loans to equity stood at 7.6% (it was 10.8% in 2020). NPE coverage has increased, from 36.1% in December 2020 to 42.8% today.

The cost of credit dropped from 0.4% to 0.2%. The current incidence of the moratoriums was contained, which stood at 0.03% of the total stock of net loans as at 31 December 2021. Finally, shareholders’ equity exceeded 312 million euros and the Cet1 Capital ratio stood at 45.8 % (48.6% in 2020).