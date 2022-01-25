A record 2021 for Porsche

OVER 300,000 – Despite the difficulties that the car market is going through due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the microchip crisis, the Porsche closes on 2021 with a record historic: the cars delivered for the first time exceed 300,000 (reaching 301,915 units). A truly encouraging result for the German house, also because registrations in 2021 grew by 11% compared to the previous 12 months. The excellent results on a global level correspond to good results also in Italy: the house ended the year approaching record pre-pandemic results. With 6,274 cars delivered and an increase of 8% compared to the previous year, Italy is confirmed in third place in the European ranking after Germany and the United Kingdom.

THE QUEEN IS ALWAYS THE MACAN – The suv Macan (pictured above) is confirmed as the best-selling model in Italy with 2,265 deliveries, followed by Cayenne (1,525 cars, 81% of which in Coupé version and 64% hybrid) and from 911, which, with 1,248 units, remains the leader in its market segment. Special attention deserves the Taycan, first electric by Porsche, which two years after its launch saw the number of units delivered rise to 620 (10% of the total); growth sustained by the arrival of the rear-wheel drive versions of the sedan and the shooting brake Cross Turismo. The 338 models of the Panamera (of which 85% are plug-in hybrids) and the 278 examples of the 718 Boxster and Cayman. Interestingly, in 2021, 30% of Porsches delivered to Italian customers were electric or rechargeable hybrid.

LIKE TEST DRIVES IN FRANCIACORTA – Another milestone in the development of the German house in Italy is the success that the Porsche center born after the acquisition of the Franciacorta circuit (pictured above), a huge space open to the public created to welcome customers and enthusiasts. Inaugurated on 11 September last year, the Porsche Experience Franciacorta in three months of activity welcomed over 11,000 visitors from all over Italy and abroad, with Switzerland and Germany in the lead. In the three months of opening, 534 driving experiences were dedicated to customers and 44 events organized, including presentations of new models and activities of private companies. Soon, the Training Center will be opened, a multifunctional space created for staff training, which will also become the main hub for the training of Porsche Classic employees (the official branch for the restoration of vintage models) for the South. -Europe.

CLOSER TO CUSTOMERS – In addition to the new exhibition “formats” created with the Porsche @ CityLife inside the shopping center in the area of ​​the ex-fair in Milan and the Porsche NOW temporary store in Brescia (created to approach a new clientele), another project is also starting, which involves the creation of unpublished spaces dedicated to the sale of second-hand items, called Porsche Approved and Service Center. At the first in Europe, inaugurated in September 2021 (pictured above), another four will follow within the year in Cesena, Pescara, Palermo and Pavia. 2021 was also the year of the debut of Online Car Sales, which made Italy the second European market for volumes of online orders, 91% of which related to used cars. Opening up to the digital world brought new and younger customers closer to the brand (71% bought a Porsche for the first time).

MORE COLUMNS ON THE TERRITORY – The strategy of Porsche relating to the sale of electrified cars (which will exceed 50% of total production by 2025), is also based on direct intervention for the electrification of the territory. The German company does it starting from the dealerships (Porsche centers) which, with 25 HPC (High Performance Charging) charging stations that have powers up to 350 kW and are accessible to anyone, today represent one of the main charging networks high performance in Italy. Porsche Italia also focuses on over 400 Destination Chargers, or Porsche columns installed in 284 hotels, restaurants, spas, clubs, and on the partnership with Q8 for the activation of 20 ultra-fast charging stations at the refueling areas in Italy .