A record 2021 for the Istituto per il Credito Sportivo

A growing 2021 for the Istituto per Il Credito Sportivo (ICS), which closed the year with excellent numbers, confirming a positive trend already manifested in 2020. ICS, the Social Bank for the sustainable development of Italy through Sport and Culture, has reached a new record both in relation to the disbursements of loans, 342 million euros (+ 6%) compared to 2020, both in relation to approved amounts amounting to 372 million euros of new credit lines, with a significant increase of approximately 63.8 million euros (+ 21%) compared to 2020. The boost in loans for sports and cultural infrastructural development, which reached 277 million euros, is particularly significant, with growth of approximately 58 million euros (+ 26%) compared to the result of 2020, of which approximately two thirds were in favor of local authorities and one third for businesses and non-profit organizations.

The commitment made in the Culture sector is significant, one of the qualifying objectives of the 2020-2023 Business Plan: 43 million euros in loans, 37 million euros for the benefit of local authorities and 6 million euros for private entities. Thanks to the funds disbursed by the Institute, it was possible to develop projects in the field of Culture for over 104 million euros. Fundamental, then, is the support to the liquidity of companies, clubs and amateur sports associations in the pandemic context, with disbursements equal to 65 million euros facilitated by the intervention of the Special Funds, Guarantee and Interest Contributions, fed thanks to the measures envisaged by the “Sostegni Bis” dedicated to sport and managed on behalf of the State by ICS.

Furthermore, new product lines in short-term operations: factoring and the purchase of tax credits, with disbursements for 13 million euros. Important numbers, achieved in a macroeconomic context characterized by the uncertainties caused by the health emergency, which demonstrated the effectiveness of the new organizational model envisaged in the 2020-2023 Business Plan.

The General Manager, Lodovico Mazzolin, underlines the determination of ICS towards innovation and sustainable development: “We have implemented innovative financial solutions to meet the needs of the sports and cultural sector, leveraging on a closer connection between finance and society, with the aim of freeing all the potential to support the healthy development of our country. The Bank has also worked with determination in supporting the liquidity dedicated to amateur sports companies, clubs and associations. In particular, for the latter, thanks to the production of 2020 and 2021, we have reached 168.60 million euros in disbursements to overcome the pandemic context. Credito Sportivo reached the production record last year, launching new product lines and solutions, continuing to innovate with a strong social orientation and sustainable development. We are planning other solutions to strengthen our offer and meet the needs of the various customer targets, which make us confident for the future “.

“The gratifying results achieved by ICS in 2021 represent an important step in the growth path outlined by the 2020-2023 Business Plan, aimed at creating economic and social value for the benefit of our country, through the sustainable development of Sport and Culture” , comments Andrea Abodi, President of the Institute.

“Producing profits and being useful, as we managed to do last year at levels never reached by the Institute in its long history, represents a distinctive and qualifying element of our mission as a public bank that feels the duty to contribute to relaunch of Italy and to the improvement of the well-being and quality of life of a growing number of people and businesses that dedicate themselves in various ways to Sport and Culture. We are also proud of the new path started in 2021 for the enhancement of the cultural heritage, tangible and intangible, of our country, in agreement with the Ministry of Culture, with 73 authorized public and private projects, which thanks to our funding have mobilized investments for over 104 million euros ”, adds Abodi.