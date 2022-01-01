A record 2021 for Wall Street, Milan is doing well (+ 24%). Flywheel Pfizer and Moderna. The dollar strengthens, the Turkish lira plummeting

Despite all of 2021 it was a good year for the markets, especially those of the United States and Europe. The substantial interventions of central banks, and therefore extremely favorable monetary conditions, to which substantial government programs were added, produced a stronger recovery than expected and favored the run of the price lists. The most important index in the world, the S & P500 of Wall Street, closes the year at an all-time high with a increase compared to 2020 close to 30% and on all-time highs. In Europe there is in front of everyone Paris thanks to an increase of 29%. Following Milan that you have to “settle” for a + 23.7%. For Frankfurt the year-end balance sheet is one + 15%, London ends 2021 with + 14%. Eurostoxx50, affects which groups the top 50 listed companies in the euro area, concludes these 12 months with a progress of 21%. The stocks that ran the most were those of banks, with a 34% rise in the sector index.

There is less to toast in Asia. The Nikkei of Tokyo greets 2021 with a modest + 5%, more or less the same rise as the Chinese square in Shanghai. Bad instead Hong Kong where they impacted the hardest shockwaves from the Evergrande collapse and the difficulties faced by Chinese real estate firms. Between emerging countries stands out India, with an index up by 25% (but the progress exceeds 12o% if we take March 2020 as a reference). The bag of the South Africa it reaches its highest value since 2009 thanks to an increase of 23%.

The actions of the gods deserve a separate discussion pharmaceutical groups that hold licenses for Covid vaccines. The vials have proven themselves to be golden egg hens and promise to continue to be. The diffusion of variants causes them to be adequate. According to some estimates at the end of 2022 Pfizer, BioNtech and Moderna they will accumulate profits from vaccines of 120 billion euros. Meanwhile Pfizer closed 2021 with a 61% increase in the value of its shares. The American company Moderna has seen the value of its shares more than double (+ 126%), the prices of the German BioNtech almost tripled (+ 190%).

Moving into the world of currencies the relationship between the two major currencies in the world saw the dollar strengthened by more than 7% against the euro. A central bank plays in favor of the greenback (the Federal Reserve) that started to lift the foot from the accelerator of the supports to the economy. For 2022 the Fed has announced three interest rate hikes, policies that usually coincide with a strengthening of the reference currency which becomes more “scarce” and therefore expensive. The best performing currency of 2021 was that ofUkraine strengthened by 3.8% on the dollar, followed by the Israeli shekel (+ 3.4%) and the Chinese yuan (+ 2.6%). On the other hand, a disastrous year for the Turkish lira which has depreciated by 44%, in the wake of the decisions of the central bank which, at the urging of the government, insists on reducing the cost of money despite inflation well over 20%. The bad too Argentine peso (- 18%) and the Chilean peso (-16%).

Among the raw materials gold did not shine which has indeed lost almost 5%. Strong increase vice versa for the oil which is now worth 52% more than a year makes 72 dollars a barrel (Brent). Finally, among the characterizing elements of 2021, the jump in the value of 10-year US government bonds, the “safe” asset par excellence, whose price it was up 60%. Also in this case it is a dynamic that is to some extent attributable to the moves of the central banks as well as to inflationary dynamics. It is difficult to say whether 2022 will be able to imitate the results of the year ending today.

The next 12 months present with several challenges. Inflation continues to rise both in Europe and in the United States, a dynamic that could lead central banks to accelerate and intensify their monetary squeeze. Of course, the unknown pandemic remains. The hope is that the spread of the Omicron variant may herald a sort of “normalization” of the disease that allows the gradual exit from the emergency. But making predictions is also difficult because the low vaccination coverage among the populations of different areas of the planet (in particular sub-Saharan Africa) facilitates the emergence of new variants.