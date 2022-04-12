a record of Cristiano Ronaldo soon stolen by Vinícius

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Since the start of the season, Vinícius Junior has been one of the players most used by Carlo Ancelotti. Thanks to his high-level performances, the Brazilian has become a manager in the field. This can be seen in his primary stats. With 17 goals and 16 assists in 42 games in all competitions, Viní Jr. is the most decisive of the Madrid team behind Karim Benzema.

That’s not all, because if you dig deeper, you realize that he is one of the players who provoke Europe’s defenses the most this season, as we learn. OptaJose. A very good dribbler, he has demonstrated this in recent months in La Liga, in particular with 203 attempted dribbles, including 85 successful ones. Statistics that place him third behind Allan Saint-Maximin and Sofiane Boufal. Above all, this makes him the best in the Spanish league in this area and he is the first Real Madrid player to do so since Cristiano Ronaldo, who also reached the 200 dribbles attempted mark during the 2011-2012 season. . Quite a symbol.

1 – Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷 is the only player to have attempted 200+ dribbles in LaLiga 2021/22, also becoming only the second Real Madrid player to reach this figure in a single campaign since at least 2005/06 after Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 in 2011/12 (205/73). Star. pic.twitter.com/eUmUzEZlSk — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 11, 2022