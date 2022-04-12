Entertainment

a record of Cristiano Ronaldo soon stolen by Vinícius

Since the start of the season, Vinícius Junior has been one of the players most used by Carlo Ancelotti. Thanks to his high-level performances, the Brazilian has become a manager in the field. This can be seen in his primary stats. With 17 goals and 16 assists in 42 games in all competitions, Viní Jr. is the most decisive of the Madrid team behind Karim Benzema.

That’s not all, because if you dig deeper, you realize that he is one of the players who provoke Europe’s defenses the most this season, as we learn. OptaJose. A very good dribbler, he has demonstrated this in recent months in La Liga, in particular with 203 attempted dribbles, including 85 successful ones. Statistics that place him third behind Allan Saint-Maximin and Sofiane Boufal. Above all, this makes him the best in the Spanish league in this area and he is the first Real Madrid player to do so since Cristiano Ronaldo, who also reached the 200 dribbles attempted mark during the 2011-2012 season. . Quite a symbol.

This season, everything has changed for Vinícius Jr. He has moved into a new dimension, that of the best wingers on the planet and his statistics prove it. He is the first Madrid player to reach 200 dribbles attempted in La Liga since Cristiano Ronaldo.

