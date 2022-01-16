a record year in the luxury segment

More than 2.5 million BMW units were sold globally in 2021 (2,521,525 to be precise), an increase of 9.1% over the previous year. If only electric vehicles are counted, this peak reaches over 50%, reaching 103,855 units. Data from the German company also reveals that one in four vehicles produced by BMW and sold in Germany is electrified, while MINI Electric is the best-selling model of the homonymous brand. Looking at our country, on the other hand, the Munich-based company maintained its group leadership in the premium segment in 2021 as well.

For BMW a 2021 to be framed

2021 was a very bad year for the automotive sector, due to the lack of electronic components that caused global production to collapse. However, BMW registered the first place in terms of deliveries worldwide, overcoming various competitors, such as Mercedes, at the top of the aforementioned ranking for 5 years (since 2016). Only the models and not the brands are included in the data in this ranking, therefore MINI and Rolls-Royce were excluded for the Bavarians, while Mercedes are not counted as Smart, Maybach and Daimler Trucks.

The first estimates, which will be confirmed by the end of January, show that the BMW brand alone delivers 2.2 million cars. These data are realigned with the results recorded in the ante-Covid era (2,168,516 vehicles sold in 2019), thus raising the brand after the serious -7.2% in 2020. Mercedes, on the other hand, ended 2020 with a deficit of 5% compared with the previous twelve months and sales stabilized at 2.05 million cars. As a result of this decline, for the Daimler group, the production capacity dropped by more than 25% due to the shortage of production materials during the last three months of the year.

BMW and Mercedes focus on the electric

Both car manufacturers analyzed have decided to invest their resources in much more profitable sectors in order to cope with the critical issues regarding the supply of raw materials. There is therefore a notable increase in sales of Mercedes electric cars, both in plug-in and battery-powered versions, which measure an increase of 69% and a record of 227,458 units at the end of 2021. the electric EQs, 48,396 units are marketed, of which 16,370 are orders for the EQS luxury sedan. BMW announced the 1,000,000th electrified car in December.

Furthermore, from the available data, a major drop in sales of Mercedes for over 11% in the European area, while within the German borders this depression reaches 25%. In Asia, the decline stood at 1.6% (in China it reached -2%), while the North American market grew by 0.4% including the United States. The composition of BMW’s market is not yet known, as data has yet to be disclosed.

What will be the trend of 2022? It is not yet known, but on the basis of the data, the new year that has just begun promises to be a crackling one. The increase in inflation (and prices) throughout the West may perhaps slow down the purchase of so-called “standard” cars, but the search for new zero-emission engines such as electric will almost certainly lead to further information or increase in sales, especially in the Premium sector, where BMW and Mercedes generate a large part of their turnover