A red star explodes: “A time bomb”

A group of researchers witnessed it live for the first time in history to the death of a red supergiant . Scholars have observed the rapid explosion and then the collapse of the type II supernova. The goal was achieved thanks to two telescopes in Hawaii, the Pan-STARRS of the University of Hawaii and the WM Keck of the Observatory. The researchers, who were conducting the Young Supernova Experiment (YSE) study, observed the red supergiant in its last 130 days of life , before the detonation. “This is a breakthrough in understanding what large stars do just before they die“said Wynn Jacobson-Galán, lead author of the study.

“A phenomenon never observed before”

The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal, began in the summer of 2020 thanks to Pan-STARRS, with the detection of a large amount of light radiated by the red supergiant. The moment was captured immediately, and the Keck Observatory’s Low Resolution Imaging Spectrometer (LRIS) achieved the first spectrum of the energy explosion, called supernova 2020tlf or SN 2020tlf. “Keck was instrumental in providing direct evidence of a massive star’s transition into a supernova explosion,” says Raffaela Margutti, also the author of the study. For the associate professor of astronomy at the University of California it was “like seeing a time bomb”. “Until now we had never confirmed such violent activity in a dying red supergiant, it has been seen to produce a very bright emission, then collapse and burn”, He says. This star, located at approx 120 million light years from Earth, was 10 times larger than the sun.