a reflection by Aldo Magagnino

It was February 15, 1989 when General Boris Vsevolodovič Gromov, leader of the Soviet army in Afghanistan, crossed the “Friendship Bridge” on the Amu Darya River, bound for Uzbekistan. The river marks the border between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, still part of the Soviet Union at the time. General Gromov was the last Soviet soldier to leave the country after ten years of military occupation. Russian engineers had built the bridge, which is still the only communication route between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, in 1982. On February 15 it was crowded with journalists and photographers who came to document the withdrawal of the last Soviet troops from Afghanistan. .

Soviet involvement in Afghanistan it began in 1979 when, on Christmas Eve, Soviet military transport planes began landing troops at the Kabul airport in a massive air operation involving three divisions. Meanwhile, armored divisions of the 40to Soviet Army crossed the border and invaded the country, occupying the Afghan capital and major cities.

The communist regime in Kabul

The invasion it was the result of a coup, which began with the so-called Saur Revolution in 1978, when the Khalq faction of the Afghan Communist Party took over the Parcham faction, and thousands of opponents began to take up arms. The communist regime in Kabul was established in 1973, after the coup that overthrew the government of King Mohammed Zahir Shah.

Soon the Soviet Union had to rush to help of the new but already shaky Khalq Communist government in Kabul. The intervention in Afghanistan was an application of the vaguely defined Brezhnev Doctrine, according to which, whenever a Communist country was in danger of becoming a danger to international socialism, the use of military force, in Moscow’s eyes, was not only justified. but necessary. The invasion started a guerrilla war on the part of the mujahidin (the “freedom fighters”) which lasted, becoming increasingly aggressive and effective, for the next ten years, until the withdrawal of the Soviet Army.

The most massive CIA covert operation

In 2005 I translated George Crile’s successful book into Italian, Charlie Wilson’s War (Atlantic Monthly). However, the copy of the book that the publisher had provided me to work on was the one circulating in Great Britain, identical to the American one, but with a different title: My Enemy’s Enemy (“The enemy of my enemy”). A captivating title reminiscent of those of Ian Fleming’s novels. It was an even more evocative title than the one used in America, and it ironically alluded to the fact that the enemy of my enemy is not necessarily my friend. Or it isn’t always. He can accept my help if he is in trouble, but a lasting and selfless friendship does not usually have a solid foundation in these cases. In Italy the volume came out with the title The Enemy of My Enemy. Afghanistan 1979-1989. Congressman Wilson’s Secret War (The Assayer).

The book, an essay that reads like a novel, describes the largest and most covert “covert” operation ever carried out by the CIA. It reveals the role played by Texas Congressman Charlie Wilson and CIA agent Gust Avrakotos in funding mujahideen resistance against the Soviets. Another ally of Wilson was Joanne King Herring, a woman of the beautiful world, a friend of Pakistani President Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq. As a member of the parliamentary committee responsible for defense (and CIA operations) appropriations, Wilson was able to secure and increase funding for the Afghan resistance.

The mujahideen were already receiving funding of a million dollars a year started under Jimmy Carter’s administration. Wilson managed to double the amount with a simple phone call to the pay office. Over the next decade it gradually rose to hundreds of millions of dollars a year to “make the Russians bleed their noses” and avenge the humiliation suffered by the US in Vietnam. On the backs of hundreds of mules specially brought from Tennessee, tons of armaments passed from Pakistan to Afghanistan through the Khyber Pass, thanks to secret pacts with President Zia. Wilson became a good friend of Zia, until the latter’s tragic death. The plane on which he was traveling in the company of American diplomats crashed to the ground, under unclear circumstances, in the Pakistani province of Punjab in August 1988.

The rerun of a drama already seen

The end of the Russo-Afghan conflictHowever, he did not immediately stop American funding of the mujahideen, despite the internal wars between the various clans having plunged the country into chaos, with serious bloodshed also, and perhaps above all, among the civilian population. In 1994, the organization of the Sunni mujahideen, later known as the Taliban, had become the strongest faction and in 1996 took power by establishing a regime of strict religious observance, the sharia. They still had copious quantities of weapons supplied to them by the Americans and had seized massive depots of arms and ammunition abandoned by the Soviets. Five years later, for America and the Western world the “enemy of the enemy” was the enemy.

The more I proceeded in reading and in the translation of the volume, the more shocked I was that a secret war could be waged by the American secret services without the knowledge of the United States Congress. The true extent of American involvement was probably not even known to the president (Ronald Reagan at the time, although support for the mujahideen had begun under Jimmy Carter’s administration). But what struck me most was the fact that he had not treasured the bloody defeat of the Russians in Afghanistan, a defeat that had dealt the death blow to the Soviet Union. Eighteen months after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Soviet Union itself had ceased to exist.

That you never learn anything from history is a cliché, but now, from my privileged point of view, of an Italian who translated such an incredible story, Operation “Enduring Freedom” in Afghanistan, launched by President George W. Bush on October 7, 2001, in response to the terrorist attacks of September 11 seemed like a tragic rerun of a drama already seen. In hindsight, the war between the United States and a coalition of Western armies, which lasted twenty years, to “export democracy” to a country deeply rooted in Islamic culture, does not seem very different from the tragic adventure of Vietnam, from the start to finish. President Joe Biden, who like his predecessor Gerald Ford inherited the dilemma of how to extricate the United States from a hopeless war, assured that it would not end like Saigon, with helicopters carrying people off the roof of the building. American embassy. Many say it ended even worse than Saigon.

Exporting democracy: a tragic illusion

If a lesson can be drawn from this story, probably this is it: that the idea of ​​exporting democracy to Afghanistan, or anywhere else, through war is a tragic illusion (just as was the idea of ​​the Soviets of exporting communism there). And it is even more hypocritically misleading if, after liberating the country – apart from the most inaccessible areas – from the oppression of the Taliban, power is left in the hands of corrupt politicians and greedy profiteers. Sarah Chayes, a former adviser to the US Armed Forces General Staff, describes the rampant corruption that reigned in the Afghan government, widely tolerated by the Americans and their Western allies.

In his article, “The Ides of August” (which seems to suggest that the Afghan people were stabbed in the back just like Julius Caesar on the Ides of March) calls Operation Enduring Freedom a fiasco that lasted twenty years. Chayes relates the words of an Afghan elder: “The Taliban hit us on the cheek and the government hit us on the other.” The man had actually slapped himself on both cheeks in front of her.

Afghanistan still sanctuary of Islamic terrorism?

In the course of the translation work, I spoke to George Crile on the phone several times. He had been more than once in Afghanistan with Charlie Wilson during the proxy war that the US fought against the Soviet Union. In 2005 Crile was already worried about the turn events were taking and feared that the United States would be bogged down in Afghanistan for many years, with unpredictable results, perhaps even contrary to expectations. In the last chapters of the book, added after the tragic attacks on the Twin Towers of September 11, 2001, he had already expressed this concern.

The kamikaze attacks at Kabul airport they lead to fear that Afghanistan may once again be a sanctuary of Islamic terrorism. Crile seems to have been a good prophet, although he will never know. The last time I phoned his office at CBS’s New York office in June 2006, a colleague of his answered. George Crile had been dead for a couple of weeks of pancreatic cancer at the age of 61.

The book inspired Mike Nichols’ film of the same name (Charlie Wilson’s War, 2007), played by Tom Hanks, as Charlie Wilson, Philip Seymour Hoffman, as Gust Avrakotos and Julia Roberts as Joanne Herring.

Aldo Magagnino