“A relationship that will take 8 months to hide”

ozuna is at the center of controversy after the strong statements of Jordi Martin, Paparazzi attached to the event “Love and Fire” to drop key details about the singer, hinting that his name will be attached to an adult film actress Claudia Babel.

As is known, ozuna He is in a relationship of almost 12 years with his wife, with whom he also has a family, for whom the news of his alleged infidelity has taken everyone by surprise.

Jordy Martin assures Ozuna was unfaithful

according to what he revealed Jordi Martin, ozuna He will be engaged to an adult film actress named Claudia Babel, This girl must also be dating another singer bad bunny,

Obviously, ozuna was with the actress as well as with his wife, despite the fact that, according to Jordi Martinsinger confirmed Claudia Babel that he separated.

what the paparazzi said ozuna it was shocking: “Ozuna has cheated on his wife with a porn actress, Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend. A relationship that would take 8 months to be hidden from Ozuna’s wife.

they tell you not to say anything

He has revealed many details Jordi Martinone of the most pertinent is that he has that conversation ozuna And Claudia Babel Placed where you can tell what treatment both of them got.

Not only that, but according to the paparazzi, ozuna I would have already written and asked him Claudia Babel So that they would not go out to spread the news, I would even offer them money in exchange for their silence.

“He is offering us a lot of money, the girl and me (he offered me) a blank cheque,” it was what he said about ozuna,