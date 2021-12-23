a remake in Unreal Engine 5 is the goal of Project Freeman, in video – Nerd4.life

Project Freeman is an amateur project by two developers who intend to rebuild Half-Life 2 in Unreal Engine 5, thus giving a next gen aspect to Valve’s classic, as demonstrated in this first one video presentation.

Obviously this is a work of considerable size, especially since it should be carried out by two people, so we do not take for sure the idea that this project can come to an end, but what we have seen so far is still impressive and we hope that at least one can be released. demo partial.

A game of this type could also run into possible blocks by Valve, so the question is rather delicate, yet the authors would even say they intend to bring it also on consoles, which seems rather difficult. Obviously, all this also serves as a promotion to the Patreon linked to the project, so we need to understand the initial enthusiasm of the developers.

In any case, what has been shown so far in this first video is truly remarkable: it is a reconstruction of some settings of City 17, the city where Half-Life 2 begins, done in Unreal Engine 5, therefore with much more advanced 3D scaffolding, higher resolution and better texture quality and a new lighting system.

While waiting to understand what the real fate of Project Freeman could be, let’s see the video shown above the news. A year ago, we had seen Half-Life 2 rebuilt the Unreal Engine 4 on video, just to demonstrate how many projects of this genre are, among which the recent Half-Life 2 Remastered Collection which also has the approval of Valve stands out. .