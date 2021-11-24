A remake of a classic Square would be on the way (and it’s not Final Fantasy)

Square Enix is synonymous with JRPG, although the golden age of the genre we certainly lived with the glorious generation of the first 32-bit PlayStation.

Considering the success of a more “modern” title like Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, fans have been clamoring for years for other remakes of more or less famous titles of the Japanese company.

After all, someone went out of his way to create a fan remake of Final Fantasy IX really amazing.

Now, according to what is also reported by Andy Robinson from VGC, Chrono Cross it could be the remake PlayStation has been working on for some time.

But that’s not all: the title could be presented in December during the The Game Awards, as anticipated by the September leak linked to NVIDIA.

Previous rumors pointed to the fact that this alleged makeover was instead that of Xenogears, another classic Square of the 32-bit era, never appeared in Europe.

Apparently, however, it is about Chrono Cross, another game that has never officially landed on the European market, as well as a spiritual sequel to the legendary Chrono Trigger.

Finally, Nick Baker – co founder of Xbox It was – also hinted that this remastered version may not be a Sony exclusive, thus also landing on other consoles.

So we just have to wait until December 10, at 2.oo Italian time, to find out if the TGA will be announced the remake of this small, great classic.

