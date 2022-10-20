A ‘remake’ of ‘Armas de mujer’ is being prepared with Selena Gomez as the protagonist

PRODUCER

we all know that Selena Gomez, besides a good actress (He has confirmed his possibilities in the profession with the Disney+ series ‘Only Murders in the Building’, which won three Emmys in 2022), she is a producer of several of the projects in which he participates (and many others).

She has been behind the development of ‘Only murders in the building’, but also of documentary about his life ‘My mind and I’ (which will premiere on November 4 on Apple TV +), the reality show ‘Selena + Chef’, the films ‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ or ‘The gallery of broken hearts’…

And a few weeks ago we learned, thanks to a ‘Deadline’ exclusive, that Selena Gomez will be the producer of the ‘Working Girl’ reboot, in which 20th Century Fox is working. Ilana Pena (‘Diary of a future president’) has been in charge of adapting the script and the film would go directly to platforms.

Gomez could also be the protagonist of a reboot whose origin would be, according to ‘Deadline’, in the enormous success reaped by ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which has led the producers to dust off your old 80’s movies to make ‘remakes’, ‘reboots’ or sequels.

Now we have heard the opinion of Sigourney Weaver about the news, calling it a “great, fantastic idea. It was a statement from the actress at the ELLE Women in Hollywood event, where she said: “It’s kind of an eternal story, you know. But seen in a new light, it’s especially interesting to think of Katharine betraying her assistant in the present world. It would be worse, wouldn’t it? She would really suck. So I don’t know, I’m really excited to see it.”

Would Weaver like to appear in this ‘remake’? The actress of ‘Gorillas in the fog’ did not lack humor when answering: “I would not force myself. I can’t think what I’d play, except the older person who runs the agency walking around with a cane, [pero] I’m sure he could think of anything.”

The original ‘Women’s Weapons’ dates from 1988 and was directed by Mike Nichols (‘Postcards from the edge’, ‘The Graduate’). The action takes place in New York, in one of whose thousands of offices he works Tess (Melanie Griffith), an ambitious young secretary who wants to rise to the top in her company, something that his boss, Katharine (Sigourney Weaver), is not willing to happen.

But Katharine breaks her leg skiing and this may be the opportunity Tess was waiting for, who sneaks into her boss’s office and discovers that she is preparing a project with a report that she prepared herself. To get revenge, he contacts Jack, a Wall Street investment broker (Harrison Ford), with whom he will try to solve the problem until his boss returns…

The movie was a brutal box office success; Since its premiere, it has grossed over $100 million worldwide. It was widely recognized by critics and won an Oscar for Best Song for ‘Let The River Run’, by Carly Simon, in addition to five other nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress (Melanie Griffith), Best Supporting Actress (Joan Cusack and Sigourney Weaver) and Best Director (Mike Nicols).

