A remastered ‘Avatar’ returns to the big screen

‘Avatar’ returns to cinemas, the blockbuster epic with which James Cameron amazed the world in 2009. It does so thirteen years after it was released on the big screen. The same ones that the Oscar-winning filmmaker has taken to develop its sequel, which will hit the screens on December 16 of this year, under the title of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, which in Spain is expected to be translated as ‘ Avatar: The Sense of Water’.

Precisely, as a prelude to the long-awaited second installment, Disney re-releases the film this Friday and does so with 475 copies distributed by 290 cinemas throughout Spain. It makes sense, after all, since its premiere, and except for a brief parenthesis in 2019 in which he gave the throne to ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Cameron’s is the highest grossing film in history -without taking into account the ticket price inflation, of course – with $2.847 million raised so far. Undoubtedly, the revival will once again give this adventure a boost at the box office with a strong environmental message and will provide a greater advantage compared to the 2,797 million dollars that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ has raised.

The truth is that the fiction, starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, told a rather simple story -many saw films like ‘Pocahontas’ or ‘Dances with Wolves’ as plagiarized, but with large doses of epic and with a world and some computer-designed characters never seen before. The plot followed Jake Sully (Worthington), a wheelchair-bound ex-marine who is recruited to travel light years across the universe to a human outpost on Pandora. On this alien planet, a corporate consortium is mining for a rare mineral, key to solving Earth’s energy crisis. As the atmosphere of the planet is toxic, from the consortium they have created the Avatar Program, through which humans have their consciousness linked to an avatar that can survive the lethal air. These avatars are genetically engineered hybrids of human DNA mixed with DNA from Pandora’s natives, the Na’vi. Jake is reborn as an avatar and can walk again, so he infiltrates the Na’vi, who have become a major obstacle to extracting the precious mineral. But after Neytiri (Saldana), a beautiful Na’vi, saves his life, everything changes, and Jake ends up leading the alien race in their fight for survival against the human army.

With long computer-generated sequences, the film was also responsible for bringing three dimensions back into the conversation, although this time with technology far more advanced than that which relied on red and blue cellophane glasses. Overnight, dozens of Hollywood productions began to be shot in this format, and even other feature films that had been filmed in the traditional way came up with a 3D version that had little to do with the immersion that Cameron had gotten. What’s more, television manufacturers bet on technology like never before but, with few exceptions, the fury as it came disappeared.

Three frames from the film.

Still, the revival of ‘Avatar’ does not forget the 3D. In fact, it takes them one step further. And it is that the tape, in addition to breaking into theaters in 4K and HDR (a much wider luminance range), will reach 120 screens at 48 frames per second, instead of the usual 24, which is how it was shot. There have already been attempts to increase the number of frames per second on certain shoots. The ‘The Hobbit’ trilogy, for example, was shot at 48 frames per second, but although it improved the definition of the sequences, especially when viewed in 3D, one couldn’t help but feel a certain soap opera effect. Years later, in 2019, Ang Lee was directing ‘Geminis’ at 120 frames per second. This could be seen in some select cinemas, although in its version on Blu-ray UHD and in ‘streaming’ this rate was lowered to 60 frames per second since current optical formats and online services do not support said frame rate. And, for now, that’s where the experiences end.

Cameron has dropped that they are precisely using the technology “to improve some of the 3D.” “We created new in-between frames to smooth out some of the strobing and some of the fast camera movements to enhance the stereoscopic experience,” he says. For its part, Disney has momentarily pulled the original movie from Disney+, while it comes back to life in theaters. The revival has a new trailer and a different ending, which leaves the door open for a sequel. A sequel, by the way, that does not come alone. The third part, ‘Avatar: The Seed Bearer’, has already been filmed and should be released on December 20, 2024, but on top of that there are two other installments planned: ‘Avatar: The Tulkun Rider’ and ‘Avatar: The Quest for Eywa ‘. The latter are unfilmed and their launch depends on the previous installments working, but December 18, 2026 and December 22, 2028 are already being considered for their premieres.