A rematch of the Oscar for best director after 28 years: Jane Campion vs Steven Spielberg

If the best directorial couple in the academy awards Sunday looks familiar, you’re not freaking out: On a warm spring night in Los Angeles in 1994, Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg, who are nominated this year for the power of the dog and West Side Storywent head to head.

But unlike this year, when Campion and her queer western, The Power of the Dog, are the heavy favorites, both directors got a chance to fight in 1994.

At the time, Spielberg was 47 years old and had yet to enter the biggest conversation of all time, though he had three stellar Oscar nominations for directing. That was the backdrop when he was nominated for schindler’s list, the Holocaust drama about a German businessman who saved more than 1,100 Jews from Nazi death camps. The film was the most nominated feature film that year, with 12 nominations in total, including one for best picture.

Although the field of directors included James Ivory (The Remains of the Day), Jim Sheridan (In the Name of the Father) and Robert Altman (Short Cuts), Spielberg’s strongest rival was Campion, then 39, who was only the second woman in history. nominated in the category, for her period drama El piano. That film about a Scottish woman who finds love outside of an arranged marriage in 19th-century New Zealand earned eight nominations, including best picture. (Campion wrote the screenplay and had become the first filmmaker to win the Palme d’Or, the highest award at the Cannes Film Festival, the previous summer.)

Early on, Campion had the upper hand after winning best director at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, but both groups gave best picture to The Schindler’s list. Spielberg’s film won a third award from the National Board of Review, which gave the best director award to Martin Scorsese for The Age of Innocence.

Film critic Jack Mathews noted in Newsday that the first three critics’ awards that named Schindler’s List its best picture and snubbed Spielberg in the directing career were reminiscent of the controversy over The Color Purple eight years earlier, when the Spielberg’s drama received 11 Oscar nominations, but none for directing. .

“The charge then made by outraged Spielberg fans was that their colleagues were too jealous of his success to honor it,” Mathews wrote.

But in 1994 Spielberg came from behind, winning the Golden Globe in January and the Directors Guild Award in early March. For the night of the 66th Academy Awards ceremony on March 21 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the race was hers.

It got off to a good start: Schindler’s List picked up awards for best adapted screenplay, art direction, cinematography, film editing and original score (John Williams’ third Oscar for his collaboration with Spielberg). The Piano won Best Actress for Holly Hunter’s wordless performance as a pianist using sign language; a surprise statuette for best supporting actress for Anna Paquin, who at age 11 became the second-youngest winner of a competitive Oscar (after Tatum O’Neal for Paper Moon); and an award for best original screenplay for Campion.

While it was a great night if you were Spielberg, Schindler’s List’s stack of wins was hardly made for gripping television: Orlando Sentinel film critic Jay Boyar lamented that “this year was only slightly more exciting than a wine snob prattling on about his favorite.” Classic.”

Frame from Schindler’s List.

But then, it was time for the big reveal.

The best presenting director, Clint Eastwood, who had won the previous year for Unforgiven, opened the envelope. “The Oscar goes to, this is a big surprise,” Eastwood said dryly before reading the name everyone knew was coming. Steve Spielberg.

A tearful Spielberg kissed his wife and hugged his 74-year-old mother. He made his way to the stage as the room gave him an enthusiastic standing ovation. He hugged Eastwood and took the statuette, her first Oscar, pressing it against her heart as he tentatively felt its weight.

“This is the first time I’ve had one of these in my hand,” said Spielberg, who had previously been nominated for Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark and ET.

In a speech that lasted just over two minutes, he thanked Auschwitz survivor Poldek Pfefferberg, who convinced Thomas Keneally to write the book on which Schindler’s List is based, as well as the film’s cast and screenwriter, Steven Zaillian. He concluded with an acknowledgment to those who died in the Holocaust, “the 6 million who may not be watching this among the 1 billion watching this broadcast tonight.”

In all, Schindler’s List won seven Oscars, including best picture, the most of any film that year, while The Piano took home three.

Fast-forward to 2022, and this time it’s Campion, 67, who is the presumed front-runner, for The Power of the Dog, which garnered 12 nominations in February. After garnering wins for best director at the Critics Choice, Directors Guild, BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards, her path to her first directorial statuette seems easy, if she doesn’t miss out on her own opportunities. Campion apologized last week after mistakenly suggesting in her Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech that tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams weren’t competing against men the way she was supposed to.

The Power of the Dog earned 12 Oscar nominations. (Image: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix via AP)

But Spielberg, 75, is not stepping aside and giving way. He’s the first person nominated to direct in six different decades (he also won for Saving Private Ryan), and West Side Story, which garnered seven nominations, is a virtual lock to take home at least one award for the night: Ariana. DeBose is considered a safe bet in the supporting actress category.

What will likely hurt Spielberg’s outside take, however, is that West Side Story missed out on nominations for adapted screenplay and editing. (No director has ever won an Oscar without a film being considered for writing and editing.) None of the other nominees in the non-Campion category: Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Paul Thomas Anderson for licorice pizza and Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car, also earned an editing nomination.

So Campion remains the safe bet, despite the possibility that The Power of the Dog won’t win a single acting category given Will Smith’s string of best actor wins for King Richard and the actor’s winning streak for CODA Troy Kotsur as Supporting Actor. If Campion were to win, she would become only the third director to win the award, following Kathryn Bigelow’s 2010 win for The Hurt Locker and Chloé Zhao’s win last year for Nomadland.