A remote control that charges with Wi-Fi: new Samsung jewel

Technology fairs, be they national or international, are always the bearers of very big news. Every year there is one in particular that is held in Las Vegas and is called CES – Consumer Electronic Show, and is chosen every year by countless tech companies who use it as a showcase to present their new products.

One of the companies that most of all has recently chosen to show its new products and innovations is Samsung, who has decided to take advantage of the technological exhibition to “show off” and present some small innovations relating to its products.

Products that, more and more often, are aimed at energy saving and attention to the environment. In this sense, in fact, Samsung has decided to present a small novelty, called EcoRemote, already presented on the occasion of CES 2021 but which in the 2022 edition has been enriched with a new functionality.

EcoRemote, no more remote controls unloaded at home

How many times has it happened that the television remote control was discharged at the least suitable moment? And even more often, how difficult was it to find suitable batteries at home to immediately restore charge to the small device?

Samsung must have studied this problem in depth, when he decided to create EcoRemote, an “intelligent” remote control that in its first version could be recharged with solar energy, and which in its current version can instead be recharged in Wifi through the waves of the home router.

But how does the charging of EcoRemote? The Samsung home remote control is now able to exploit the radio waves of the home router and convert them into energy that is used to recharge the remote control. Which is a low power device, and therefore is compatible with this type of charging technology.

Obviously, the potential of the first version is not canceled, that is the possibility of recharging with light (internal or external) and the USB-C input remains supplied. All small features that tend to want to permanently eliminate the batteries from the remote control, in order to avoid (according to Samsung estimates) 99 million exhausted batteries between now and the next 7 years.

But the innovation of Samsung EcoRemote it does not stop at charging via wifi or with light. The South Korean giant, as reported by the authoritative “The Verge”, Has studied alternative solutions to recharge the internal battery of the remote control. For example, we thought about “take advantage of the kinetic energy that is created when the remote control is shaken” And “use the vibrational energy that is created when the microphone picks up sound“.