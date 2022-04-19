A researcher, a fan of Taylor Swift, gives her name to a species of centipede

Nannaria swiftae, discovered in Tennessee, was named in honor of the American singer by a scientist who is a fan of her music.

Unexpected tribute for Taylor Swift: the name of the American singer has just been attributed to a species of centipede recently discovered, by a researcher who loves her music.

Dr. Derek Hennen of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University led the study, the results of which were published this weekend in ZooKeys. The scientist and his team set out to discover new species of Nannaria, a genus of centipedes. For years they devoted themselves to this research in the western United States.

Seventeen new species

After 17 states traveled and more than 1800 specimens collected, they were able to identify 17 new species. As reported by the site Science Newsdoctor Derek Hennen decided to name one in honor of his wife, the Nannaria marianae, and another in honor of the interpreter of Willow: Nannaria swiftae.

“Nannaria swiftae has only been found in Tennessee,” the study reads. The fact that it was this state that saw Taylor Swift’s career blossom is probably no coincidence in this choice.

“(This name was given) in honor of the artist Taylor Swift, in tribute to her talent as a songwriter and performer, and to thank her for the pleasure that her music has brought to the director of this study “, add the authors.

Derek Hennen details these discoveries in his Twitter feed, and challenged the singer in the caption of a photo of the centipede that now bears his name. “I’m a huge fan of his music, so I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee after him.” The artist has not yet reacted.