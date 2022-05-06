A restrictive vegan diet affects the reduction of symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis

A new study suggests adopting a low-fat vegan diet and eliminating foods that trigger joint pain.

Some foods that trigger rheumatoid arthritis are cereals with gluten, nuts, citrus fruits and chocolate. Photo: Shutterstock.

A small group of women participated in the research which consisted of implement a restrictive dietto drastically reduce the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis in a few months. After 16 weeks, the mean disease score in 28 joints decreased from 4.5 to 2.5 and the average number of joints inflamed was reduced from 7.0 to 3.3.

The study was published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. It is not clear if the diet vegan or restriction of trigger foodsor both, was helpful. Significant weight loss in the diet group might have played a role in reducing symptoms.

Even so, the dietary strategy is “an experience that changes people’s livessaid lead author Neal D. Barnard, MD, a specialist in medicine intern and adjunct professor medicine at George Washington University and chairman of the Physicians Committee for Medicine Responsible. “Doctors should know and should try it themselves“, he claimed.

The researchers launched the study to determine the feasibility of a “practical and easy diet to prescribewithout calorie limits, Barnard said. “People have done a variety of studies where they looked at changes in dietoften with fastand the quality has been variable.

There is no consensus in the medical literature on which dietary approach is best for RA patients. A 2021 systematic review by Philippa and colleagues found positive results for the Mediterranean diet, high doses of fatty acids, omega-3, vitamin D supplementation and sodium restriction. The fasting had significant but temporary effectsand the reviewers noted that “results for vegetarian, elimination, peptide, or elemental diets suggested that responses are highly individualized.”

For the new randomized crossover study, the researchers assigned 44 women to one of two phases of the diet. After 16 weeks, they had a 4-week washout period and then started the other 16-week phase. A total of 32 patients completed the study, and they had a mean age of 57 years. Overall, 66% were white, 16% were black, and 79% had a college or graduate degree.

In the intervention phase of 16 weeks, participants followed a low-fat vegan diet. After 4 weeks, they removed the trigger foods RA Common, such as gluten-containing cereals, nuts, citrus fruits, and chocolate. After week 7, subjects re-added the trigger foods one by one, keeping them in their diet if they didn’t seem to cause pain.

In the 16-week placebo phase, the women took a supplement that they were told contained omega-3 oils and vitamin E. However, the amounts of omega-3 and vitamin E were very low and had no apparent effect .

The participants in the phase of diet attended weekly 1-hour dietary support group sessions. Thirty-two women completed the entire study.

The researchers noted that “the suspected mechanisms by which diets [como esta estrategia de intervención] reduce joint symptoms are related to the elimination of inflammatory elements of an omnivorous dietthe presence of anti-inflammatory constituents in a diet based on plants and reductions in intestinal permeability that may, in turn, reduce the passage of antigens into the circulation.

Patients tolerate well dietBarnard said. “It’s practical for everyday life and you don’t need to go into a hospital on an empty stomach.”

The message to doctors, he said, is encourage patients to try changing their eating patterns before resorting to medication. “It’s a good idea for anyone to get a chance to try out a change in the diet“, he said. “You will know in a matter of weeks if it will work.”

Study limitations

The research It started with 44 participants, but 12 failed to complete it for various reasons. Four participants who were assigned to the diet they first refused to resume their regular diets during the next phase. It is not clear whether weight loss is primarily responsible for the benefits of dietsaid in an interview the rheumatologist from the Faculty of Medicine from Harvard, Daniel H. Solomon, MD, MPH. In his review of the study’s findings, Solomon said another possibility is that certain aspects of the dietand not the diet complete, were responsible.

“I am sure that motivated patients could follow such a diet“, he said, “but first we must determine if the diet was the key problem or whether weight loss was more important.

