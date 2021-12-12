News

A return of Bitcoin to $ 59,000 would be ‘extremely healthy’, says a trader from CoinTelegraph

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee55 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read


© Reuters A return of Bitcoin to $ 59,000 would be ‘extremely healthy’, says a trader

Bitcoin (BTC) plunged below $ 64,000 on November 12, as the retreat of the price from a new all-time high continues to nerve traders.

Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingViewBTC: Consolidation Turns Correction Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show market conditions on Friday as BTC / USD fluctuates within a broad $ 2,000 range. The couple had spent the previous day tracing lateral movements, behavior which now appears to convert into a contraction.

According to several analysts, however, this BTC price action was not only expected but even welcome:

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee55 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the best tv series about aliens

November 8, 2021

Escape Plan 3 The last challenge the plot of the film on Rai 4 Thursday 9 September

September 14, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner together for the sake of the children

November 2, 2021

Billie Eilish apologized for some old racist phrases

August 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button