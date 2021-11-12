A return of Bitcoin to $ 59,000 would be ‘extremely healthy’, says a trader

Bitcoin (BTC) plunged below $ 64,000 on November 12, as the retreat of the price from a new all-time high continues to nerve traders.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

BTC: consolidation turns into correction

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show market conditions on Friday, while BTC / USD fluctuates within a broad $ 2,000 range. The couple had spent the previous day tracing lateral movements, behavior which now appears to convert into a contraction.

According to several analysts, however, this BTC price action was not only expected but also welcomed:

Sideways 🙂 – Willy Woo (@woonomic) November 12, 2021

“A drop to $ 59,000-$ 61,000 followed by a consolidation would be the best way to continue the bull run in my view,” he added trader Galaxy on Twitter.

“It may not happen but it would be extremely healthy for both BTC and altcoins. Be prepared for both cases. “

Funding rates remain slightly high on exchanges, with the exception of Binance and Bybit, further suggesting a potential downside.

At the time of writing, BTC / USD is hovering around $ 63,600, having lost $ 1,000 in a single hourly candle.

Most serious losses among altcoins

The situation is quite similar in the altcoin markets, while Ether (ETH) equals Bitcoin’s daily losses by around 2%.

Related: Analysts: Bitcoin Declines Are ‘Transient’, Price Will Head Towards $ 75,000 Soon

Several cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market cap recorded losses of more than 6%, including Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT).

DOT / USD (Kraken) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

The overall capitalization of the crypto market has returned below the level of 3 trillion dollars, having crossed that milestone for the first time this week.