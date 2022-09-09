a review of his memorable phrases

Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: UK fires its monarch 5:03

(Reuters) — Queen Elizabeth never gave an interview during her more than 70 years on the throne, but her regular public speeches did, on occasion, reveal her private thoughts.

Here, a selection of excerpts from speeches, addresses and contributions to documentaries by the queen that the United Kingdom mourns today.

His first broadcast on TV

“It is inevitable that she seems to many of you to be a rather remote figure, a successor to the kings and queens of history.”

“I cannot lead them into battle. I do not give them laws or administer justice. But I can do something else. I can give my heart and my devotion to these old islands and to all the peoples of our brotherhood of nations.”

First televised Christmas broadcast in 1957.

in times of war

“When peace comes, remember that it will be for us, the children of today, (the task of) making the world of tomorrow a better and happier place. My sister is by my side and we are both going to say good night. Let’s go , Margaret. Good night, children. Good night and good luck to all.”

Wartime broadcast with his younger sister, Princess Margaret, on October 13, 1940.

The Victory Day celebration

“We applauded the king and queen on the balcony and then walked for miles through the streets. I remember lines of strangers linking arms and walking down Whitehall, all carried away on a tide of happiness and relief.”

“I think it was one of the most memorable nights of my life.”

Speaking to the BBC in 1985, about his participation in the Victory Day street celebrations in London in May 1945.

21st Birthday

“I declare before all of you that my whole life, long or short, will be dedicated to your service and to the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

Speech on his 21st birthday, April 21, 1947, broadcast by radio from Cape Town.

coronation day

“The ceremonies you have seen today are ancient, and some of their origins are veiled in the mists of the past. But their spirit and meaning shine through the ages, perhaps never more than now.”

“I have sincerely committed myself to your service, as many of you are committed to mine. Throughout my life and with all my heart I will strive to be worthy of your trust.”

Speech on the day of his coronation, June 2, 1953.

On family “eccentricities”

“Like all the best families, we have our share of eccentricities, of wild and capricious youngsters and disagreements.”

Address to heads of state aboard the royal yacht Britannia, in October 1989.

A particularly bad year

“1992 is not a year I am going to look back on with absolute pleasure. In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an ‘annus horribilis’.”

Speech in the City of London, in November 1992, after the fire at Windsor Castle and the failure of the marriages of three of his children.

About Princess Diana

“What I say to you now, as your queen and as a grandmother, I say from the heart… No one who knew Diana will ever forget her. Millions of people who never knew her, but felt they knew her, will remember her.”

“For my part, I believe there are lessons to be learned from his life and from the extraordinary and moving reaction to his death. I share his determination to uphold his memory.”

Televised speech after the death of Princess Diana in a car accident in Paris, in September 1997.

Tribute to her husband

“He is someone who does not easily accept compliments, but he has simply been my strength and my support all these years, and I, and his entire family, and this and many other countries, owe a greater debt than he would ever claim. , or of which we will never know”.

Tribute to her husband, Prince Philip, in a speech on the occasion of their golden anniversary in London on November 20, 1997.

On the consent of the people

“Because I know that, despite the enormous constitutional difference between a hereditary monarchy and an elected government, in reality the gap is not that great (…) And each, in its distinctive way, only exists with the support and the consent of the people.

“That consent, or the lack of it, is expressed for you, Prime Minister, through the ballot box. It is a harsh system, even brutal, but at least the message is clear to all. For us, a royal family, without However, the message is often more difficult to read, obscured as it may be by deference, rhetoric, or conflicting currents of public opinion.”

“But we must read it.”

Speech delivered on November 20, 1997 at the Banqueting House in London.

platinum weddings

“Reflecting on these events makes me grateful for the blessings of home and family, and in particular 70 years of marriage. I don’t know if anyone had invented the term ‘platinum’ for a 70th wedding anniversary when I was born. I didn’t expect that you lived so long.”

“Even Prince Philip has decided it’s time to slow down a bit having, as he says in economic terms, ‘done his part’.”

Broadcast for Christmas in 2017.

After the outbreak of the pandemic

“Although we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join all the nations of the world in a common effort, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed, and that success It will belong to each one of us.”

“We must console ourselves that, although we still have more to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again.”

Televised speech on April 5, 2020, after the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

Christmas 2021

“Although it is a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why.

But in my case, in the months since the death of my dear Felipe, I have been very comforted by the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work, coming from all over the country, the Commonwealth of Nations and the world. “.

“His sense of service, his intellectual curiosity and his ability to have fun in any situation were irrepressible. That mischievous, inquisitive glow was as bright at the end as when I first saw him.”

Christmas broadcast 2021.

jubilee

“As we commemorate this anniversary, I am pleased to renew to you the pledge I made in 1947 that my life will always be dedicated to your service.”

“And so, as I wholeheartedly look forward to continuing to serve you, I hope that this Jubilee brings families and friends, neighbors and communities together – after some difficult times for many of us – to enjoy the celebrations and reflect on the positive developments in our daily lives that have so happily coincided with my reign.

Message for the Jubilee.