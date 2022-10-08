a review of the difficult life of the most beloved actor in Hollywood

The actor triumphed in films like The Matrix or John Wick. He discovers what were the tragedies that made him an inspiration for the film industry.

Thinking of the stars Hollywoodit is inevitable to place in the list of the most beloved Keanu Reeves. Since his beginnings, the actor has been able to win the affection of the public thanks to his humility, his charisma and his talent. With unforgettable roles in movies like Neo in Matrixjack in Speed or his impressive John Wick, positioned himself as the viewers’ favorite celebrity. What is behind this unmistakable smile?

The September 2, 1964 was born in Beirut Keanu Reeves. From a very young age, the renowned actor had to face endless tragedies. The first one was when he was just 3 years old. Is that his father, Samuel Reeves, was imprisoned for heroin trafficking, abandoning his family. In this way, his mother Patricia was left in the care of the future interpreter and his sister Kim. Struggling to get ahead financially, the woman undertook a move to Sydney, then to New York, and finally to toronto.

Life at home was not easy for Keanu. According to reports, his mother worked as a stripper and remarried three times. In this sense, the young man adopted a completely rebellious behavior. His constant defiance of authority, in addition to his dyslexia, caused him a few academic problems that forced him to drop out of school. It is for this reason that Reeves never finished high school.

Although he was always passionate about hockey, a knee injury that has consequences to this day, ran the focus of sports attention. The truth is that Keanu was interested in the performance since he was 9 years old and, during his adolescence, he got involved to obtain small roles in theater and in commercials. With very little savings, she set out on a trip to Los Angeles in hopes of achieving stardom. And she didn’t take long to get it: he became the heartthrob of the 90s.

What distinguishes Keanu Reeves is his professional growth based on effort and humility. Not only is he not an arrogant person, but he also always stayed away from the vices that fame accustoms. In fact, after his best friend -the actor river phoenix– died of an overdose, he took it upon himself to reject drugs at all costs. This allowed him to form a trajectory full of successes.

In 1994, he marked a before and after in his career by starring in Speed with Sandra Bullock, and in 1999 he achieved world stardom with The Matrix. The happiness was short-lived: meanwhile, she had to accompany her sister who suffered from a diagnosis of leukemia. While he was working on his own charitable foundation, he met the woman who would be the woman of his life: Jennifer Syme. David Lynch’s assistant and Keanu met at a party and a year later, she announced her pregnancy.

Bad news came back into Reeves’ life: the baby, named Ava Archer Syme-Reeves, was born prematurely and died before doctors could save her. The couple’s relationship quickly deteriorated and they decided to put an end to their bond, maintaining only a friendship. However, a year later Jennifer died in a car accident causing another tragedy in the history of Reeves. After taking time to mourn her, the actor became a true inspiration who knows how to enjoy each day as if it were the last.