“A revolution for football”

The President of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, on the sidelines of the approval of the Maneuver by Parliament, issued a statement to thank the Government for aid to the world of football.

“Like the whole country, football is still in the grip of Covid, but the measures requested and introduced within the budget law will be of great help “.

The possibility has been introduced by the Federations to reinvest “Leftovers” management and installment of tax and contribution charges for clubs represent important results. President Gravina continues: “I thank the Government for the sensitivity shown in particular by the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, and the Undersecretary for Sport, Valentina Vezzali, to whom we have presented critical issues and requests in unsuspected times”.

And he adds: “It is a revolutionary act because it will make it possible to invest in young people”.

In fact, in paragraph 154 of the final report, the possibility was introduced for professional clubs to stipulate professionalizing apprenticeship contracts, setting the limit at 23 years. With the concrete prospect that a future legislative measure will lower the age to sign the employment contract to 15 (and not the current 18). In addition for 2022, ’23, ’24, the possibility of r was introducedand invest the so-called “Management leftovers“In infrastructures, in the development of youth activity and in sports for the disabled.

Thus concludes Gravina: “It has been a long process because the combination of these provisions will help to withstand the negative impact of the long wave of the pandemic e it will lay the foundations for a more solid structure ”.