a revolutionary in politics? – Corriere.it

from Massimo Gaggi

Electric cars, space travel. Rebel genius and showman, now he wants to change the “public thing”

With the Tesla he opened, when no one believed it, the road to the transition to electric propulsion for cars around the world. It reopened, with its SpaceX missiles and spaceships, the American space age interrupted with the retirement of the shuttles, substituting engineering expertise and pragmatism for the NASA bureaucracy and ridiculing other private competitors starting with Boeing. Elon Musk, who also does a thousand other things – he wants to take us to Mars, make men and goods travel underground at high speed with the Boring Company and he wants to implant us with his Neuralink a microprocessor in the brain promising us that in this way we will not be subjugated by intelligence artificial – is the grestless, visionary and controversial enio than the magazine Time chose as character of the year.

He is not a saint nor a man without contradictions: he also made several messes, many of his sorties are questionable or even to be condemned (like when, furious at not having done so himself, he called the savior of 12 children trapped in a cave in Thailand a pedophile). Even those of Time which, in fact, define it “clown, genius, visionary, industrialist, world savior, showman“. But the magazine does not award a Nobel Prize and Musk certainly, beyond the many questionable things – initial skepticism about vaccines and masks, abused employees, hellish pace of work, great ease in financial communication that pushed the SEC, the “cop” of the Stock Exchange, to sanction him – he is a great protagonist: he makes the news almost every day as a genius or as an acrobat, he is one of the few who will go down in history for having done lasting things for humanity and he is also the richest man in the world with personal assets estimated at over $ 250 billion.

The thing is fairly relevant in itself, but it becomes even more so when you reflect on the fact that this character today surrounded everywhere by adoring fans and that he has 66 million Twitter followers, on the other hand, until a few years ago he was besieged by people who called him a fool and a failure. And his Tesla, indeed, it was on the verge of bankruptcy before becoming the company that today it is worth one trillion dollars, half of the Italian GDP. A super rich man who, however, does not even own a house, completely absorbed, as he is by his thousand industrial projects. But since he is also a narcissist, he enjoys speaking on everything on Twitter and, despite being a rough character, not at all empathetic, he goes to vent his sarcasm on TV even in satirical shows such as Saturday Night Live. Favorite target Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon who trudges through space with his much less advanced Blue Origin and who has also been surpassed in wealth by Musk. When Jeff appealed against NASA’s decision to entrust Space X with the construction of the lunar landing module for the next mission on our planet, Elon replied dryly: “If Bezos knew how to operate his missiles with all his lobbyists and his lawyers would already be on Pluto ».

For some time, however, Musk has changed his register a bit: he tackles political topics more and more often he begins to say he is tired of so much work and throws out provocations such ashypothesis of giving up his entrepreneurial positions to become only the influencer. He talks about everything: about our civilization which risks disappearing if we no longer have children as well as about the freedom not to get vaccinated (“my children and I are immunized, but those who don’t want to shouldn’t be criminalized: just attacks on the freedom of the individual”). And it is strange to hear a great American entrepreneur making generous (even if not totally absolving) judgments on Xi Jinping’s China (where Tesla built his largest factory), while, then, shoot zero on Joe Biden’s government program. Musk comes to call on the Senate to reject the social and environmental investment plan Build Back Better: “It’s a waste of money, we don’t need assistance.”

He wants to get into politics? He has often intervened in this field, even criticizing the tax system and Donald Trump, as president, personally went to pay homage to him in Cape Canaveral when his first space missions with men on board left. It is unlikely that Elon will take the field but some see him as a force capable of transforming politics and even capitalism. We now speak of “muskism “, a sort of technological capitalism in which the problem of inequalities is dissolved (or hidden) thanks to the digital economy.

As for government affairs, in an era where there is much discussion about direct democracy and the use of technology in politics, Musk experiences the possibility of making decisions that can be controversial or even traumatic by organizing referendums on the net among his followers: he uses his charisma to obtain plebiscite consensus. He did this when he decided to sell part of his Tesla stock to pay taxes on the options he will receive next year: he knew that his move would plunge the stock (which dropped 20% from the highs) and then if l ‘is approved in advance. Now he has called another plebiscite on the hypothesis of his abandonment of the leadership of the companies. But who believes it?