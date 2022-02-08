a ‘revolutionary’ project is coming, here is the teaser

Less than a month after the highly anticipated departure of the digital racing cars of Gran Turismo 7, the well-known social personality Nibel reports the appearance on Sony’s YouTube channel of an ‘unlisted video’ preceding the presentation of a “revolutionary project” made in collaboration with Polyphony Digital.

The teaser in question, “Sony AI x Polyphony Digital Race Together”heralds the arrival for the February 9 of a media event that will be the background to the presentation of an important project carried out by the AI ​​division of Sony and the subsidiary of PlayStation Studios headed by Kazunori Yamauchi.

The video does not provide further details on this collaboration, but the timing and methods chosen by Sony to present it to the general public can only lead us to look at Gran Turismo 7 and a new feature that will make the next iteration of the Real Driving Simulator.

What’s boiling in the pot? Those who follow us closely will already know that in April last year Sony patented an AI that plays for you: the patent filed by the Japanese technology giant describes an artificial intelligence capable of learning from the behavioral routines of players and emulating them the deeds to replicate them in a completely autonomous way. In a playful context like that of Gran Turismo 7, the hypothetical introduction of an AI could give each player their own extremely advanced digital alter-ego, in a way not too dissimilar to what happens in the Xbox environment with the Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon Drivatar.