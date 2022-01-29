A revolutionary rotary engine could be the future of ICEs: it’s called Omega 1

Manufacturers are investing time and money in the now inevitable transition to electric propulsion, but there is a company that has designed a revolutionary engine that could prevent the end of the era of internal combustion engines. It’s called Omega 1, and it’s a rotary engine that promises sparks.

Astron Aerospace, this is the name of the company that produces it, firmly believes in this project, which guarantees performance, low emissions and efficiency, above all efficiency. An ICE (Internal Combustion Engine, discover all the terms and abbreviations in our Glossary of electric mobility) in fact has many losses due to friction resulting from the movement of the pistons, from the heat and from the combustion process itself.

The Omega 1 was invented by Matthew Riley and is a rotary engine similar to Mazda’s famous Wankel, but its operation is very different, and it also solves one of the problems that afflict it, namely the overlapping of exhaust gases. L’Omega 1 is in fact built in such a way that the classic 4-stroke cycle is divided into two dividing the cold air from the hot one: one half of the engine is made up of two blade rotors that take care of air intake and compression, while the other half manages combustion and exhaust.

The engine therefore has 4 rotors mounted on two shafts, which rotate in unison. Looking at the images, the pair in light blue color manages intake and combustion, while the red one handles combustion and exhaust. The rotors are coupled with synchronization gears which allows them to turn in the opposite direction with the same speed. These gears and their bearings are the only contact elements inside the engine, and the only ones that require lubrication. All engine however, it requires incredibly precise tolerances as there are no gaskets, but the company specifies that with the extremely high rotation speeds obtained, “there is not enough time for the air to escape during operation”. And by super high we mean 25,000 rpm.

Its operation will also keep fuel emissions low, because during acceleration the engine will burn fuel with every rotation, but in the cruising phases, combustion will take place only when necessaryevery 5, 10 or 50 rotations.

Furthermore, it is an incredibly small and light engine (it weighs only 15 kg), but it delivers 160 HP and 170 Nm of torque, with a speed that varies from 1000 to 25000 rpm. Furthermore, given its structure, can be coupled in series for more performancetherefore two coupled engines would bring the power to 320 hp and 340 Nm of torque with a weight of just 30 kg.

Aston Aerospace has stated that the engine can be used as a generator, or as a marine, aerospace engine and of course also on cars, and in the latter case it would prevent, or delay, the disappearance of thermal engines. We just have to wait for a real application of the engine, to see it at work.