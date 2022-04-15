A rhinoplasty at 12 years old?

The case of the model Tatiana Murillo, the “Colombian Barbie”, who gave her 12-year-old daughter a rhinoplasty has sparked controversy. (Getty Creative)

This story begins long before the Colombian singer and model Tatiana Murillo gave her daughter the money to have a rhinoplasty done. It should be said that everything starts from the moment this “influencer” who calls herself the Colombian Barbie decided to change her face, her body and even her skin tone.

It’s very good. Everyone has every right to do whatever it takes to feel comfortable with themselves. But this also leaves us clear clues about the importance given to appearance in a family, for example, so the decision to give her daughter an operation to modify her face should not surprise us.

Tatiana Murillo shared this combo of photos in a TikTok video that she accompanied with the following message: “You have become the human barbie of Colombia and I will make you the most iconic barbie in the world. I love you brunette. How about the change?” / TikTok Capture

It is not surprising, but it is still striking that a decision is made that could affect the future of your daughter for a simple reason: the bones of a person who is in puberty are still in formation, with which, the result of the operation someone has at 12 years old will probably look different at 18.

The facts

In August 2021, Tatiana Murillo published a video on her TikTok account where they celebrated her daughter Sofía’s twelfth birthday. The girl opens a box and smiles in surprise: inside it are bundles of bills and a cupcake shaped like Barbie showing a bandage on a bleeding nose.

Immediately, the news went viral. Criticism rained down on the singer, comments that alluded to the inquisitive look of a lady who accompanies the girl in the video, and also comments supporting the idea of ​​the gift. Murillo, who was interviewed on many shows of entertainment, clarified that it was only about the money to have the operation within two years, because it was the recommendation of his doctors.

It seemed that, within all the scandal, there were signs of good sense, insisting on following the instructions of the specialists. Additionally, Murillo repeatedly stated that her daughter had a deviated septum, which made it difficult for her to breathe and, above all, she suffered from bullying at school, which made her deeply yearn for that change.

Continue reading the story

Although everything seems to indicate that there was nothing crazy in the proposal, the two-year waiting argument was diluted after eight months, because finally Sofía Vélez Murillo, the daughter of the Colombian Barbie, was operated a few days ago to change his nose while still twelve years old.

The verdict of the doctors

Beyond controversy and speculation, all reflection should be based on concrete facts and, of course, on knowledge. The doctor Karolina Landaetaa specialist in aesthetic medicine explains that the bones of the nose are really fully developed when we turn 18 and that is why most doctors recommend operations from this age.

“However, it must be taken into account that if there is difficulty breathing, patients with very closed turbinates or an otorhinolaryngology problem or pathologies of the nasal area, they can resort to intervention. What is not recommended is cosmetic surgery that can involve procedures on bones that are not yet developed.

(Getty Creative)

“A 12-year-old boy or girl is in full growth, the bones of their nose or face have not yet developed, so it is best not to operate until they are 18 years old for simple aesthetics. What happens is that at the time of doing that surgery we don’t really know how much more those bones are going to grow. If it is an anatomical problem, I understand it, but an intervention for aesthetic purposes, the earliest I would recommend is 17 years old,” says the expert.

Nowadays, aesthetic operations at 15 or 16 years of age have become frequent. In fact, in many Latin American countries, where beauty is considered an almost priority value, this is usually a gift for quinceañeras, but for Landaeta this option is not the most recommended.

“Social media, the bullying, they also influence the making of these decisions, but it is necessary to review the magnitude of the problem, if it is something that is deeply affecting the boy or the girl, and if he has the maturity to understand the procedure and its risks, before we risk doing an operation that can be lost in time”.

In this way, Healthy Kids, organization of the American Academy of Pediatrics, highlights that rhinoplasty is one of the most common operations in adolescents and sets the age limit, at the earliest, 14 years in girls and 15 in boys, which is when the 90% growth of the nose. Furthermore, it highlights that a good candidate for cosmetic surgery of this type is someone who is clear that the appearance of their nose will not influence their popularity or change their personality, but who has realistic goals such as integrating with their peers.

It is necessary to highlight the importance of parental consent, which is supposed to have the right criteria to make the right decision for their child. In the case of Murillo, being adept at plastic surgeries – she has undergone more than 12 – could be supposed to reflect in her daughter the same thing that she did not like about herself, says Landaeta, adding that “it is possible that feel that the girl differs from what she is, or that she does not look like herself and probably reminds her of her appearance before her surgeries. This means that there may be a psychological condition that needs to be checked. “

Additionally, and much more important because it comes out of a family context, is the global repercussion that a 12-year-old girl, the daughter of an “influencer” can have surgery. These parameters that are already fragile, then continue to be strengthened with the discourse that success is subject to a specific physical appearance and the younger one bends to these aesthetic norms, the better..

In this regard, Dr. Landaeta warns about the emotional dangers represented by the fact that from such an early age girls are thinking that they are not pretty enough, or that they do not fit a specific pattern. “Let’s imagine that this starts from younger ages. Even in treatments for adults, age matters. For example, to do preventive Botox, I require that the patient be at least 30 years old, not before.”

Also, as for other disadvantages of rhinoplasty in adolescents, a Article Dr. Toni Arcas, a specialist in oral and maxillofacial surgery, specifies other points related to the importance of waiting.

(Getty Creative)

“Adolescents can be overly self-critical at this stage of life. Brain development and hormones make adolescents prone to impulsive decisions, comparing themselves to others, wanting to ‘fit in’ and feeling lacking in some way. Waiting before making a big change to your face may mean surgery isn’t necessary, because you may soon feel like yourself.”

In addition, he warns that it is possible that too early an adolescent does not see that he could be changing a feature of his face of which he could be proud in the future, because what at a certain age seems undesirable, can be unique and even a pride of the company. ethnic heritage. And it coincides with what Landaeta mentioned: it is possible that he wishes to undergo a new surgery later, when the bone has reached its full development.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ON VIDEO: Alejandra Espinoza confesses that cosmetic surgery operation would not be done again