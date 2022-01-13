a ride launched in Daytona in the new gameplay

To further confirm the presence of Daytona International Speedway in Gran Turismo 7, the guys from Polyphony Digital immerse us in the atmospheres of blockbuster racing to let us watch a lap launched in the “Roval” of the iconic American circuit.

The return of the historic Daytona Beach track in the interactive dimension of Real Driving Simulator it will be accompanied by an inevitable graphic update and, above all, by the profound changes to the layout that the International Speedway has undergone over the last few years.

In this new iteration, the Daytona circuit will present itself in the “roval” variant adopted from mid-2020 to raise the technical rate of the races through the subdivision of the original track into two distinct sections: the first takes up the legendary oval layout that has given so many joys to NASCAR fans (but not only), while the second develops inside with short straights alternating with curves with varying angles, carriageways and inclinations. Just take a look at the almost four minutes of unreleased gameplay scenes on PS5 in the video that stands out at the beginning of the article to get an idea of ​​the simulation experience promised by this circuit.

While waiting for the 4th March in order to rekindle the engines of Kazunori Yamauchi’s cult racing on PS4 and PlayStation 5, we invite you to read our in-depth study on Gran Turismo 7 and the search for realism.