A ridiculous solution to the climate crisis and global inequalities emerges from the G20

It is known that humanity’s number one problem is theincrease in the temperature of the earth’s climate, to which is added that of economic inequality between rich and poor and between rich and poor states.

As for the climate, the G20, in which the absence of China and Russia was significant, he has not come to any really valid conclusions. In fact, the undue solution was approved according to which the increase, and not the decrease in atmospheric pollution, should not exceed 1.5 degrees in temperature.

At a time when never-before-seen hurricanes are raging and the temperature is steadily rising, with a frighteningly high uphill curve in the past seven years, while the glaciers of the Alps and the Himalayas have almost completely disappeared, and even the Poles are melting at an impressive speed, the solution adopted appears misleading if not ridiculous. It would be necessary to immediately stop the emission of greenhouse gases, and especially of Co2, and instead a further increase in temperature is considered legitimate.

This depends on the fact that egoism, which has found its implementation through the individualistic, cynical, immoral and unconstitutional economic system of neoliberalism, has now taken possession of the minds of all men, who proclaim their individual freedom without thinking that thereby we all go to self-destruction, since man is part of nature and its destruction also means the destruction of human life.

Read Also G20, towards a downward agreement on the climate: a ceiling of 1.5 degrees of global warming but only a vague reference to zero emissions “by mid-century”

As for inequalities, the attitude held so far by our governments, including the current one, is incredible they ignored the fate of the workers, faced with the bankruptcy and above all the relocation of companies belonging to international funds or foreign multinationals, and have only dealt with the welfare aspect, consisting of layoffs and shortening the age for retirement, with an extremely heavy fallout on all citizens. As I have repeated many times, this depends on the fact that the general market, for the most part financialized – that is, made up of debt securities, which would better be defined as debt – it has reached an economic power twenty times greater than the GDP of all the states in the world, so that the economy itself imposes its laws on law.

The situation is so dramatic that at the moment Italy can only defend itself from the assaults of the general market and there is only one tool for these purposes: the nationalization of essential public services, energy sources, monopoly situations and strategic industries (Article 43 of the Constitution). It is a question of relocating out of commerce, as it was when the Keynesian economic system existed, all those goods and services that are constitutive and identifying the State-Community, constituting the state-owned public property of the same.

On this point, as I said, the governments have been completely absent.

It is also worth mentioning another possibility for workers, that of resorting toself-management, at least of small and medium-sized enterprises, subject to delocalization by foreign owners. It is possible, as happened in 85 cases, of which only thirteen have failed in the enterprise, to resort to Marcora reads (1985) which allows for the payment of unemployment benefit, provided for 24 months, not in installments, but overall in a single initial donation. With these money the workers formed a cooperative and made the company in which they worked survive.

Read Also from Paolo Maddalena’s blog Draghi takes unnecessary cover for the damage caused by his erroneous economic policy

In my opinion the government cannot forget what Article 43 of the Constitution imposes on it, according to which this transfer of management to communities of workers (or even users) must take place by law, and not only for small and medium-sized enterprises, but also for large enterprises. Disregarding this possibility means that we are blindfolded by predatory neoliberal thinking, that it discharges all losses on the People and does not think of investing the assets of the People themselves in productive activities: as has happened in so many cases and in an absolutely inconceivable way for the privatization of Alitalia, where the demand for flights is on the rise and the government, instead of exploiting this source of income, has reduced from three billion to one billion and three hundred million l amount for the establishment of the new Ita company.

In my opinion massive state intervention in the economy would be required, indeed not prohibited by the European Treaties – as many believe – and which took place in the 1960s through the Iri, when the Italian economy ranked fourth in the ranking of world economies.

The enemy of the Italian people, mind you, is the privatization of goods and services, which involves the transfer of these goods and services from the public property of the Italian people to the SpA, so that the people are no longer the owner, but the shareholders who they are part of the SpA In other words the social purpose is eliminated, imposed by the Constitution, and the individual and often asocial goal of individual speculators is pursued.

As usual, I call for the implementation of Articles 1, 2, 3, 4, 9, 11, 41, 42 and 43 of our Republican and Democratic Constitution.