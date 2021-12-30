A ring to prevent diseases and cardiological disorders: here is Movano Ring

A new ring has been invented that can save lives. What does he do? It can be a great way to prevent diseases of all kinds.

On the occasion of the CES 2022, a company that deals with healthcare technology announced the Movano Ring, that is a device which can help people track chronic diseases and to understand the data from your own body to the best.

Among the information analysable let’s see the heartbeat, the sleep quality, the breathing, the temperature, i blood oxygen levels, i steps and the calories burned. The system, once it has obtained these data, will compare them in order to have some precise parameters and inform theuser properly. But what else can he do?

The characteristics of the ring

The Movano Ring can report us which aspects can influence our habits daily, but also why they have been reported certain data. Indeed, the company that has it designed has assured all its future consumers that the goal ofring will be to inform in the most impartial possible the user of the information he receives from device.

In addition to that, the elegant design of the device allows anyone to use it regardless of the customer’s gender. In addition there is no age limit preset and can be used by anyone who has intentioned to monitor their own personal informations in terms of health.

The goal ofagency would be to reach the degree of approval of theFDA, i.e. the certification certifying theuse of the device also in the medical field. They would like to get the Class II and add other features like the monitoring of the glucose or of the blood pressure without bracelet.

To achieve the following goal they will have to accomplish some clinical studies to improve their own technology and put some algorithms enabled for radio frequencies. By doing so the FDA clearance for the heart rate, the SpO2 is that respiratory may be approved. It would be an unprecedented milestone since it would be the first ring ever to accomplish a business similar; will they succeed in their intent?