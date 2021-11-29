Among the many coins of the old coinage, there are some that have immense value, both historical and numismatic. The dream of all collectors, both enthusiasts and experts, is certainly to find the rarest specimens, even if it is not that simple.

Most of the time, in fact, we talk about coins with very low circulation and therefore already difficult to find. Furthermore, many of these have such a high value that they can even be worth as much as a house, like these 100 lire.

However, today we will reveal the value of a series of 10 lire coins that over the years have accumulated an incredible, but much more affordable, value.

A very special series

From 1936 onwards, under the reign of Vittorio Emanuele III, the so-called 10 lire “Empire” were minted and put into circulation. These were 835 silver coins, with a diameter of 27 millimeters and a weight of approximately 10 grams.

On the obverse we find the king’s head, facing right surrounded by the inscriptions “VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE E IMPERATORE”.

On the reverse, however, we have a female figure in the center (allegory of Italy), standing on the prow of a Roman ship. She has a winged victory on her left hand, while a fasces on her right.

At the top we find the inscription “ITALIA”, on the left the thousandth, with the respective year of the fascist era, and at the bottom the nominal value “L.10”.

A river of money is coming for those who own these 10 lire coins that are worth more than gold

The 10 lire “Impero” of 1936, minted in 618,500 pieces, currently have a rather high value. In fact, in an excellent state of conservation, i.e. Fior Di Conio, they can be worth even more than 200 euros. However, this figure is nothing compared to the value of the coins minted in subsequent years. In fact, those ranging from 1937 to 1941 were issued by the Mint only for collectors who requested them. Therefore, although they were legal tender, they were not intended for circulation.

Since we are talking about very rare specimens, with runs between 20 and 50 pieces, their value has grown a lot over time. In fact, in the auctions held over the last few years, the value of these coins has touched incredible figures. Citing only the highest figures reached, we have the 10 lire of:

1937 auctioned for 4,392 euros;

1938 awarded for 9,200 euros;

1939 acquired for a sum of 12,980 euros;

1940 awarded to the winner for € 8,050;

1941 obtained by paying € 11,210.

In short, a river of money is coming for those who own these 10 lire coins that are worth more than gold. In fact, if someone were to currently have all these coins in their hands, in Fior Di Conio, they would now have assets of around 46,000 euros.

