a robust version of adventurer style

The New York Auto Show is near, and a sneak peek of the Rock Creek Nissan Pathfinder that will be in attendance has been given.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING



nissan pathfinder rock creek It is a new prepared version of the family SUV that the Japanese brand will officially reveal at the 2022 edition of the New York Auto Show. Model that will join the entire range in its update 2023.

The automotive event will take place from April 15 to 24 in the “world capital” and Nissan will be present with this new variant, which, compared to the others, has a more adventurous style and some specific accessories with more character.

Just as its exterior design has specific design elements, the same thing happens inside, where the clothing has its own personality. In addition to the aesthetic aspects the Pathfinder Rock Creek received several technical settingswith an engine More powerful.

New Personality: Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek

The exterior design of the new 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek is characterized by the darkened finish of accessories such as the front grill that differs by the honeycomb latticerearview mirrors, wheels and roof bars are also black.

The luggage rack has a tube designthe inlets on the radiator grille are accentuated with a chrome trim and the bumper is more robust with a new distribution of the air intakes, also adding a silver piece on the front.

Wheels are 18-inch beadlock-style wheels covered in off-road tires. From the rear view you can see some differences compared to the standard model: the bumper design is completely new and incorporates a Trailer coupling.

more powerful engine

On board, the upholstery combines synthetic leather and fabric with orange stitching, they highlight the Rock Creek badging on the seats and center armrest. Includes captain’s chairs for the second row and as well as intelligent monitor of peripheric vision with off-road mode.

The propulsion system is composed of a 3.5-liter V6 engine, increasing the power of 284 to 295 horses, and the torque force goes from 351 to 366 Nm, this thanks to a revised fuel mapping. Nine-speed automatic transmission and smart 4×4 drive of Nissan.

Among other technical adjustments made to the Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek, it has a new revised suspension for off-road and a lift kit of 15.88 millimeters. The towing capacity is more than 2,700 kilograms.

ALSO READ: Nissan Pathfinder 2022 – New generation more robust and familiar than ever

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.



