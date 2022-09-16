A rock star co-wrote Taylor Swift’s song ‘Babe’

TL; DR:

One of Taylor Swift’s songs was co-written by a rock star. Subsequently, the track became a collaboration between Swift and a country music duo. The song appeared on one of Swift’s re-recorded albums.

There’s a connection between one of Taylor Swift’s songs and ‘Hey, Soul Sister’

Pat Monahan is a lead singer of the band Train. Train gave the world such hits as “Hey, Soul Sister”, “Calling All Angels” and “Drive By”. Monahan also co-wrote the song “Babe,” which is a collaboration between Swift and the band Sugarland.

During a 2018 interview with Billboard, Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles talked about “Babe.” ” [Taylor] reached out,” she recalls. ” We [have] obviously have known each other for many years. When she started, we had just released our first little EP, called Top quality melodies. She always has a copy that we signed for her every time we played a few gigs together.

Why the Members of Sugarland Didn’t Tell Anyone They Plan to Release a Song With Taylor Swift

Nettles revealed how “Babe” became a collaboration between Swift and Sugarland. “She was thrilled that we were getting back together and reached out and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a song,'” she said. “It’s a short list, ladies and gentlemen, of people she said to, ‘Hey, I have a song, do you want to sing it?’ So we were like, ‘Yeah!’ »

Nettles said “Babe” was a first for Sugarland. “We never really put someone else’s song on our records so we weren’t really used to it. [to] sort that out and we didn’t want to mess it up, so we didn’t tell anyone until we finished it and she liked it,” she recalled. ” Thank God. Because it’s a good song.

How the song and a recording of it performed on the US pop charts

The original version of “Babe” became a minor hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It peaked at No. 72 and remained on the charts for two weeks. The track appeared on the album Biggerwhich reached No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for five weeks.

A re-recorded version of the song titled “Babe (Taylor’s Version)” also charted on the Billboard Hot 100. This recording of the song reached #69 and lasted one week on the charts. “Babe (Taylor’s Version)” appeared on the album Red (Taylor’s version). The album reached No. 1 for one of its 43 weeks on the Billboard 200.

“Babe” was a modest hit for Swift and it wouldn’t be the same without Monahan.

