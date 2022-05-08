A-Rod’s nephew hits HR, Marlins pummel
SAN DIEGO — Joe Dunand, the nephew of Alex Rodriguez, homered on his third pitch in the majors and added a double as the Miami Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 8-0 on Saturday.
Cuban Jorge Soler hit the first grand slam of his career and the Marlins snapped a six-game losing streak. Pablo López pitched eight solid innings.
Dunand found a pitch from left-hander Sean Manaea (2-3) on a 1-1 count and deposited the ball in the front row of the stands between left-center field with one out in the third inning.
A few hours earlier, Miami had selected his contract from the Triple-A Jacksonville branch.
“Wow, first home run in the first at-bat in MLB. Come on Joe!!!” A-Rod tweeted.
Now, Dunand is 695 homers behind his uncle, the fourth-best homer in history after a career marred by steroid use.
López (4-1) blanked the Padres, from whom he allowed just five hits. He prescribed five strikeouts and handed out a couple of walks.
He has a 1.00 ERA after six starts.
For the Marlins, the Venezuelans Jesús Aguilar 5-0, Avisaíl García 5-1, Miguel Rojas 4-1. Cuban Soler 5-2 with one run scored and four RBIs. Dominican Bryan de la Cruz 3-1 with a run scored.
For the Padres, Dominican Manny Machado 3-1. Colombian Jorge Alfaro 4-0. The Venezuelan José Azócar 3-1.