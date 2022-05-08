Sports

A-Rod’s nephew hits HR, Marlins pummel

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

SAN DIEGO — Joe Dunand, the nephew of Alex Rodriguez, homered on his third pitch in the majors and added a double as the Miami Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 8-0 on Saturday.

Cuban Jorge Soler hit the first grand slam of his career and the Marlins snapped a six-game losing streak. Pablo López pitched eight solid innings.

Dunand found a pitch from left-hander Sean Manaea (2-3) on a 1-1 count and deposited the ball in the front row of the stands between left-center field with one out in the third inning.

A few hours earlier, Miami had selected his contract from the Triple-A Jacksonville branch.

“Wow, first home run in the first at-bat in MLB. Come on Joe!!!” A-Rod tweeted.

Now, Dunand is 695 homers behind his uncle, the fourth-best homer in history after a career marred by steroid use.

López (4-1) blanked the Padres, from whom he allowed just five hits. He prescribed five strikeouts and handed out a couple of walks.

He has a 1.00 ERA after six starts.

For the Marlins, the Venezuelans Jesús Aguilar 5-0, Avisaíl García 5-1, Miguel Rojas 4-1. Cuban Soler 5-2 with one run scored and four RBIs. Dominican Bryan de la Cruz 3-1 with a run scored.

For the Padres, Dominican Manny Machado 3-1. Colombian Jorge Alfaro 4-0. The Venezuelan José Azócar 3-1.

Source link

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

A minimum Barça cries out for the holidays

8 mins ago

Lewis Hamilton compares the Miami GP to the Formula One Super Bowl

32 mins ago

Kentucky Derby 2022: Rich Strike wins the Kentucky Derby in a historic upset and despite not even being entered on Friday

44 mins ago

the unmissable reaction of Cristiano Ronaldo after seeing that United were thrashed by Brighton

56 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button