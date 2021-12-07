A Rohingya group asked Facebook for 200 billion dollars: the accusation is that it favored the genocide

A genocide to be compensated with over 200 billion dollars. In the past few hours, a group of Rohingya refugees in the UK and the US have filed one class action to the San Francisco court against Facebook. The accusation relates to the genocide of their ethnic group, a Muslim minority that since 2012 she was persecuted by the government of Myanmar (also known as Burma) to the point of forcing most of them to take refuge in refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh. According to data published by Save the Children, theAugust 2017, when the persecutions became more violent, they were over 738 thousand the Rohingya out of a total of approx a million who fled from Myanmar.

According to the group of refugees who presented the class action Facebook would have a direct responsibility in all this: specifically, the social media algorithms would have amplified the hate messages referring to the Rohingya minority. This is the accusation that can be read in the text of the lawsuit: “Facebook was willing to trade the lives of the Rohingya for better market penetration in a small country in Southeast Asia”. An allegation that Mark Zuckerberg’s social network was being asked for a refund from 200 billion dollars.

The study on the role of Facebook in Myanmar

The role of Mark Zuckerberg’s social network in Myanmar was discussed as early as 2018, when the non-profit organization Business for Social Responsibility (Bsr) had published a report explaining that Facebook would help create a “favorable environment” for actions in conflict with human rights. In particular, the social media, then very widespread among the population, would become a means of communication “exploited by those who try to spread hatred and violence”. However, Bsr’s study was of a general nature and did not focus only on the Rohingya. Alex Warofka, now head of the Human Rights section for Meta, said: “We could have done more.”

