a romantic birthday and his entry into the Marvel universe

There will be no onstage dedication to Dakota Johnson from her boyfriend, Chris Martin, on the occasion of his 33rd birthday this 4th of October. We already know that the singer likes, from time to time, to dedicate a romantic song to her at his concerts, as happened when he presented his latest album in London, Music of the Spheres. But, even without a dedication, this anniversary of the actress is undoubtedly one of the most special. And it is for several reasons.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

October, a special month for the couple

It was precisely in October, but in 2017, when it became known that Dakota and Chris had something more than a simple friendship. From there, rumors spread. And although Melanie Griffith’s daughter took a while to confirm the relationship, both had been seen together on several occasions. Also in October, specifically last year, Chris dedicated the song to his girl at the aforementioned concert. And October is, finally, the month of her birthday. The normal thing would be to think that both would have to wait to celebrate together in her dream mansion.

Chris Martin in concert

clear agendas

On the one hand, the macrogyratory Music of the Spheres made a break on September 24. It was after the last of his four concerts in Santiago de Chile, within the South American part of the tour. Chris and his band aren’t back on the road until October 15, so the musician’s schedule is clear. So could Dakota’s, despite the fact that her film madam web about the Spiderman universe has already started shooting in Boston. Everything looks perfect for both of you to have a romantic birthday and, surely, away from the media spotlights.

Dakota filming during the month of June

A quiet and discreet romance

When Dakota confirmed four years ago that they were dating, she also wanted to emphasize that They are not a couple that likes to lavish themselves too much at public events. They don’t even pay much attention to the ever-increasing engagement rumors. In fact, they love to spend quiet time at home, preferably alone or with friends, and make simple plans, like going on a picnic. It is conceivable, therefore, that there will be a celebration of the anniversary of the actress of 50 shades of gray very intimate, and maybe another with friends and family. Will her sister Stella be present?

Dakota and her sister Stella

More reasons to celebrate: his arrival in the Marvel world

But the interpreter’s birthday is not the only reason to celebrate: Dakota, who premiered Jane Austen’s fiction on Netflix last June, has become part of the ever-expanding Marvel family. The film that has had her working this summer is madam web, in which she gives life to Julia Carpenter, a woman who inherits the psychic abilities and superpowers of the old woman whose name gives the film its title. In this way, she breaks off a new spin off from the Spider-Man universe, which may lead to new adventures with the spider man. Although several release dates have been handled, the last one slipped by the producer is the October 6 2023, two days after his next birthday. That said, October is not only the month of Dakota’s birthday, it is also your lucky month.