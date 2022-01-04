A Rossoneri journalist talks to us about Pioli’s Milan

In what conditions does Milan present itself to the appointment with Roma?

“We assume that this is a very important match for the Rossoneri. Not only for the blazon and for the history of the two clubs, not only to start the new year in the best possible way, but above all because Pioli’s team must make it clear that the period difficult from the point of view of results and injuries was overcome.

We will need a performance of character: the Emilian coach has almost the entire squad at his disposal. Obviously there will be no Kjaer, but it seems made for the return of Ibrahimovic, Leao and Rebic. Davide Calabria will certainly be present “.

Compared to the first leg, the Rossoneri now seem less solid. What has changed compared to Roma-Milan?

“I agree, there is less solidity. But it is not a question of conviction or awareness: within a season it often happens that we encounter difficulties that can be of various kinds. Obviously the many unavailability of the last month and a half have influenced, as well as there was a slight backlash after the elimination from the European cups.

Nor has it been too long since the Olimpico match, which was held at the end of October, given that from this year the return calendar is different from that of the first leg. In this period of time, however, the Rossoneri have remained in the top areas of the standings, holding firm, up to now, in a position that would be worth qualifying for the next Champions League. “

Who is the key player of AC Milan today?

“I’ll point out two. The first is Tomori: he is the beacon of Milan’s defense. In this moment when Kjaer is out, he is the leader of the Rossoneri rearguard. He must be good at giving tranquility to the whole department: it’s not easy, but it has proven time and again that it can.

The other is Tonali. With a numerically reduced midfield, due to the African Cup that will prevent Kessie and Bennacer from taking the field with the Rossoneri, Sandro will have to be able to give continuity to a brilliant start to the season. It’s the moment of truth for him: he has to take this Milan in hand. “

What changes do you foresee in the tactical set-up and in the starting eleven, compared to the match against Empoli?

“Pioli has repeatedly made it clear that he prefers 4-2-3-1 and hardly changes this form. Maybe it can happen that. like Ibrahimovic and Giroud. As for the men, I think Calabria will return from the first minute in the role of right-back. In midfield there will certainly be Tonali, who will be joined by one between Bakayoko and Krunic.

In front of them everything is a puzzle: we must carefully evaluate the conditions of the players who return from their respective physical problems. In front it should touch Giroud with Ibra ready for the race in progress. I believe that Rebic can also start from the bench, while for Leao he will wait until the end. Right now, in my opinion, the lead behind the striker is Saelemaekers, Messias and Brahim Diaz. “

How do you judge Mourinho’s Roma championship?

“Probably the Giallorossi fans expected something more in the first half of the season for Mourinho’s team. However, the Champions area is only 6 points away, which is not many. Roma will have to be good at knowing how to exploit every single mistake of the teams that are them up front. The Portuguese knows his stuff, it’s inevitable, that’s why I think we need to trust him. “