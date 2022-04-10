a round mid-range smartphone

Related news

In mid-February, we were surprised by the ability of the Redmi Note 11 to hide its economic price behind a design and characteristics more typical of larger figures. Today we face in a new analysis his older brother, the Redmi Note 11 Pro with which Xiaomi intends to sweep the rest of the brands in Spain in the mid-range.

The challenge that this model has ahead of it is to improve what was already almost round in the standard Note 11 for a low-end phone. Naked eye, must grow in photo quality, performance and screen without losing autonomy and keeping the price as tight as possible, it is said soon, but it is not an easy goal.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is thus presented in stores with a price of around 300 euros, in its combination of 8 and 128 GB of storage. With an AMOLED FullHD+ panel, dual speakers, a sensor 108 megapixel main and 5,000 mAh batteryLet’s see if it meets expectations.

Design and display

Nothing new as far as the design of this mobile is concerned. Xiaomi follows the pattern that we already saw with the Redmi Note 11: curved lines in the corners, but straight and flat edges. It grows a bit in size while remaining comfortable, to fit a larger screen; the dimensions are 164.19 mm x 76.1 mm x 8.12 mm, with a weight of 202 grams.

We are facing a large mobile in which that premium style that surprised us so much in the standard version fits more. An careful and elegant design, without elements that stand out above the rest and pleasant to the touch. The casing is somewhat matte and smooth, with subtle reflections and in a dark gray color according to the camera module that we will talk about later, which hides a trick.

On the side, the on/off button acts as a fingerprint reader at a height where it’s easy to wake up the phone quickly. You can also use facial recognition that offers less security, both biometric systems have given few errors and are quite fast.

On the top and bottom edges are the USB-C port for charging, the headphone jack, and the two stereo speakers. The sound system with Dolby Atmos it reaches a good volume to use when watching a movie or listening to a podcast without accessories such as headphones or external speakers, bass and treble are clearly heard inside.

We now turn to the front where the screen is, which occupies almost all the space with very thin edges and a central hole above where the camera is integrated. It’s about a AMOLED panel with FullHD+ resolution (2040 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate. The resolution and size allow you to watch movies (not 4K content), check social networks or play video games with comfort and good color calibration.

In general, you can’t ask for much more from a mobile screen for this price, 120 Hz gives you fluidity when browsing, although it does not have an automatic system that regulates its use so as not to lose battery quickly. We do have automatic brightness adjustment that works well in every situation and reaches the 1,200 nits to fight against sunny days.

Performance and autonomy

Note the upper step in which the Redmi Note 11 Pro is located with respect to its younger brother in fluidity and performance, although the other model did not get a bad grade in this section either. The heart of this mobile is a Snapdragon 695 processor that Qualcomm launched in October 2021 for mid-range mobiles with 5G. Its power is combined with several memory options, in the case of the terminal that we are testing, it is 8 and 128 GB.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

MSR omicron

This translates into smooth performance at all times, both in relaxed moments when we just want to check email, even when we give it a little more work editing videos, quickly jumping from one application to another or playing video games, although it is not a phone gaming there are some jerks, nothing that prevents you from being distracted from time to time with a game. Perhaps a little more storage is necessary for a model of this caliber, but having space to include a microSD card up to 1TBthis detail is solved quickly.

Xiaomi sins by including too much bloatware, that is, pre-installed applications that we do not need at all and have to clean to free up space. The MIUI 13 customization layer, based on Android 11, is somewhat heavy, but very complete with customization features, for games and quick gestures.

Another point in which this smartphone does not disappoint is its autonomy, the 5,000 mAh predict several days of use bypassing the charger. Its battery manages to support two days of use between applications, taking photos and losing track of time watching videos and social networks. If the performance and the screen are taken to the maximum of work, the autonomy decreases, but always managing to resist almost the entire day.

To charge the terminal once we have exhausted the battery, Xiaomi offers a 67W fast charging system with a charger built into the packaging. It’s attached to the phone they suppose to fully charge it in about 40 minutes, enough speed to revive the fast terminal in a moment of urgency and count on it for another few hours. There is no wireless charging, but in this price range and with the fast charging system, you don’t expect it either.

good level camera

The camera module of the Note 11 and the Pro may seem the same, but in reality there are several details that differentiate them. On the one hand, there are the qualities of the main sensor, which goes from 50 to 108 megapixels, something normal when it comes to a superior mobile. However, this version’s lens assembly recedes by losing one of its eyes, it has three instead of four on the back, one is fake.

So we have the main 108 megapixel, accompanied by an eight-megapixel wide angle, a two-megapixel macro camera and we say goodbye to the two megapixel depth sensor that does equip the standard Note 11. In return, the front camera increases to 16 megapixels.

The three rear cameras get balanced images in light and colors, snapshots with good level of detail and definition, especially during the day. The 108 megapixels allow you to take large photos to later edit them and lose less detail, it also helps to collect a little more light. But the general result remains within the level of photography that a mid-range mobile can offer.

The wide angle manages to respect the shapes and maintain the brightness of the scene, making it a good option for landscapes or large buildings. On the other hand, HDR regulates the shadows and lights in the scenes without saturating them, is useful when softening a burnt sky, for example. Similarly, the Night Mode nicely nuances that contrast between the intense lights of the streetlights and the darkness of other areas, without losing the realism of the moment.

Third, the macro camera is used to get closer to smaller details and capture the lines of a flower or the relief of a coin. It is usually a more anecdotal option that most users do not take advantage of, it is also difficult to adjust the focus and the right distance so that the image is made with good definition.

Selfies with the 16-megapixel camera are also balanced for a mid-range mobile, along with the portrait mode that offers a good frame, if the background blur is not abused, it is not perfect and is easily noticeable on the edges of the hair. As for video recording, without stabilization the quality is greatly reduced for a phone that allows recording in Full HD (1920×1080 maximum pixels) at 30 frames per second.

I buy it?

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is an almost round mid-range mobile, a purchase option to be taken into account by itself, which manages to outline those diffuse aspects of its younger brother and with a fair price of 299 euros. Of course, when looking for a new mobile, not only the qualities of a model are valued, but it must be compared with others on the market.

Despite how competitive this price range is, Xiaomi is one of the greats to beat. Few mobiles on the market offer such a close quality-price ratio, except for the Poco X4 Pro 5G, presented at the end of February and which shares almost all the features of the Note 11 Pro.

Yes, Xiaomi competes with itself. The brand’s strategy is to cover the widest spectrum of the sector, for which it launches very similar terminals with different prices so that all consumers find the one that best suits their needs in its catalog. For 270 euros, that is, almost 50 euros less, the Poco manages to challenge the Note 11 Pro.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you