A rumor claims that The Marvels will have musical numbers with Brie Larson singing

We’ve already heard MCU Captain Marvel sing in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and it looks like she’ll do it again in The Marvels if the rumor is true.

The season finale of Ms Marvel in Disney+ set up the stage in a scene after the credits for the marvelsthe film of UCM which will be released in July 2023. Not only will it feature the first meeting of Carol Danver Y kamala khanbut will join them Monica Rambeaua character who debuted in Scarlet Witch and Vision.

Not much is known about the plot of the film, but it is rumored that the Kree go after Kamala’s bracelet. Other information of MyTimeToShineHello, known for its leaks about Marvel, now gives us a surprise: The Marvels could be (at least in part) a musical! Something that seems to corroborate other leakers like KC Walsh Y Daniel Richman.

Since Hawk Eye introduced Rogers: The Musical audiences, fans and creative minds alike have become much more receptive to the idea that the Marvel Cinematic Universe offer viewers a song-and-dance movie, but we’re willing to bet that project wouldn’t be too successful.

We don’t have many details, but from what we can gather, Carol Danvers (and possibly the rest of the heroines) will visit a planet where the population can only “communicate through songs” so the musical number could be limited to a single one. scene. In the comics, Kelly Sue DeConnick Y David Lopez made Carol cross paths with lila cheney so who says the teleporting rocker mutant won’t appear in the movie too?

It is important to remember that we have already heard Brie Larson sing in Scott Pilgrim vs. the world, and it must be admitted that it does it quite well. Larson began her career as a professional pop star in 2005, and even released an album, so it’s plausible we could see her singing again in The Marvels.