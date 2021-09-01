a rumor reveals the plot of the new film with Keanu Reeves

Next December 22 will arrive in theaters Matrix 4, the highly anticipated new chapter of the famous sci-fi saga starring Keanu Reeves. Although nothing is known about the plot yet, a rumor revealed by the site Giant Freakin Robot brought to light some details that if confirmed would make the film even more incredible than we already expect.

According to the site’s source, in fact, there plot of Matrix 4 it will arise some 60 years after the events seen in Matrix Revolutions. For many of the humans living outside the program, literally a lifetime will have passed. But, of course, the Matrix was restarted, which we already knew by the end of Revolutions. In this new timeline, there have been significant changes from the world we left last time. Not everyone is alive yet and the “world” has a divergent aspect from the one Neo first entered many years ago.

Zion is gone and humans who don’t live in constant fear of machines. Even some machines are collaborating with humans. Morpheus is dead and Niobe has taken his place as leader of the surviving humans.

As we also know, Neo will make his return. It is unclear exactly how he will come back to life, but it is certain what he will intend to do. L’Elected will work to release a version of Trinity, still performed by Carrie-Anne Moss, inserted in the current Matrix.

Furthermore Neil Patrick Harris will play an important role. He will play the analyst, a representative of the architect of Helmut Bakaitis which helped mediate peace between humans and machines. It is unclear however whether this character is there to help or harm.

What do you think? Would you like to see a movie with this plot? What do you expect to see in this new chapter? Let us know yours, as always, in the comments.