It often happens when you eat spicy foods, but it can happen in other cases as well. The nose that begins to run after eating, in fact, is a very common situation, but the reasons for which are not always clear.

Most of the time, when it happens, we end up blowing our noses and not even giving it any weight. In reality, this apparently very banal condition can be linked to what we eat, but also to other pathologies. Other times, in fact, the runny nose could depend on a totally different explanation.

It could signal these pathologies

Rhinorrhea, or the classic “runny nose”, is a symptom that can be associated with various pathologies. Sometimes it can indicate a trivial flu, especially if it comes with the classic symptoms such as fever, nasal congestion, chills, cough and more.

Recall that, to defend ourselves from the flu, nutrition plays a role of primary importance. This is why this precious vegetable that could help us fight the flu should never be missing in our shopping cart.

However, rhinorrhea could also depend on inflammation, irritation, but also on smoking, headaches or deviations in the nasal septum. More rarely, however, it can signal the presence of tumors or polyps.

A runny nose after eating can also reveal food allergies that we weren’t aware of, but that’s not all. It can also be the alarm bell of an allergy to dust mites, but also headache, Wegener’s granulomatosis and nasal polyposis.

A runny nose after eating could be a symptom of this condition that affects the airways

Often, however, it can also signal a condition that affects the upper airways, namely the nose, eyes and throat. In this case we speak of allergic rhinitis and it is a reaction that triggers symptoms very similar to those of a cold. We are talking, for example, of sneezing, itchy nose and eyes, watery eyes, but also nasal congestion and difficulty in breathing.

This situation is caused by exposure to allergens scattered in the environment, such as animal hair, pollen and dust mites. It usually has a seasonal pattern.

Here’s how to prevent the problem

The best way to try to prevent this problem is to take care of the cleanliness of the environments in which we live and work as much as possible. At home, for example, it is important to ventilate the rooms and frequently clean even those points where dirt lurks more easily, such as the sofa, blankets and mattresses.

It is also important to avoid environments that are too dry or humid, which could make our recovery more difficult.