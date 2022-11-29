A Russian billionaire died in a helicopter crash that has yet to be clarified

Vyacheslav Taran

A russian billionaire He died in a helicopter crash near Monaco, in an event surrounded by suspicions due to good weather conditions and the alleged cancellation of another passenger “at the last minute”.

The death of Vyacheslav Taran, 53, is also the third of a businessman linked to cryptocurrencies in recent weeks, according to the British press. Days ago, Tiantian Kullander, 30, died “while she was sleeping,” while fellow millionaire Nikolai Mushegian, 29, drowned on a beach in Puerto Rico.

The helicopter accident, which took off from Lausanne (Switzerland) to Monaco, occurred on Friday the 25th shortly after noon in Los Alpes, on a trip operated by Monacair.

Taran was the founder of the trading and investment platform Libertex and Forex ClubAs reported the sun. Meanwhile, from Ukraine they affirmed that he had ties to Russian agents: the Unian agency described him as a “billionaire crypto businessman with probable ties to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service”, without citing his sources. The agency added that Taran was responsible for “laundering Russian funds through a cryptocurrency trading system.”

Monaco is a principality that attracts millionaires (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

For his part, his wife, Olga Tarán, is the founder of the Hello Monaco media outlet. Together they had three children.

According to the sunNice’s deputy prosecutor visited the scene of the accident and said that third-party guilt could not be ruled out.

The 35-year-old pilot also died.

Taran’s company issued a stark statement: “It is with great sadness that Libertex Group confirms the death of its co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Vyacheslav Taran, after a helicopter crash that took place en route to Monaco on Friday, March 25. November 2022. The Libertex Group Board of Directors and the company’s employees extend their deepest condolences and condolences to the Taran family.”

Keep reading:

“It was like hell all over my body”: testimonies of Ukrainians tortured by Putin’s troops in Kherson

Chinese economy can’t take COVID zero policy much longer

Fentanyl use causes devastation in Los Angeles: it is the deadliest drug in the US