a Russian club trolls Cristiano Ronaldo, Oliver Kahn fails him again at Bayern Munich

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

One by one, the biggest European clubs fail Cristiano Ronaldo (37), who wants to leave Manchester United one year from the end of his contract. After Chelsea, Bayern Munich publicly renounced to recruit the Portuguese star, first through its sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, then through its president.

“I love Cristiano Ronaldo, fantastic player, but every club has a philosophy and I’m not sure it would be the right signal for Bayern and the Bundesliga if we signed him now. Such a move doesn’t necessarily match our ideas. ” Oliver Kahn told Bild.

Spartak Moscow troll CR7

The soap opera around the future of the fivefold Ballon d’Or in any case amused Spartak Moscow, which split a nice “troll” on social networks. Recreating a conversation on Instagram, the Russian club replied with a curt “no” to a “Hi, Spartak!” supposedly sent by Cristiano Ronaldo. A reference to another post from January 2021, in which Lionel Messi had failed the Moscow club, to sign freely at Paris-Saint-Germain the following summer.

to summarize

Wanting to leave Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) has still not found a new base. A situation that amused Spartak Moscow, while Oliver Kahn again failed the Portuguese at Bayern Munich.

Etienne Leray

Source link

