A Russian company announces that it will stop supplying electricity to Finland

High voltage power lines at Olkiluoto nuclear plant in Finland

Russian power provider RAO Nordic announced on Friday that it will suspend electricity supplies to Finland from Saturday, citing payment problems.

According to the company, she has not been paid for previous deliveries.

Finnish grid operator Fingrid said Russia supplies only a small percentage of the electricity consumed in the country and could be replaced by other sources.

Thursday Russia threatened Finland with retaliation over moves to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

